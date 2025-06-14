Summary

The following outlines the steps you can take TODAY to hold our Government Departments (the ones whose salaries are paid out of your TAXES) responsible for their actions. These departments are supposed to be the for OUR PROTECTION. Are they instead, being weaponised against INNOCENT CIVILIANS in an attempt to hide the truth from THE PEOPLE? Hold those who are sworn to protect accountable!

The people have a right to know!

This post will outline templates you can use today to request information not only on autonomous directed energy weapons being used against you, but also seek any information held by those who may be complicit in your targeting.

YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO KNOW!

The following departments are included in these requests.

Department of Defence (DoD)

Department of Home Affairs

Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO)

Directions to Submit a Request under Freedom of Information (FOI)

The following shows the directions used to submit any FOI. I submitted 3 separate requests, one for each of the aforementioned departments.

Go to to the Government Website Right To Know at www.righttoknow.org.au Register a profile. Select “Make a Request” Search for the department you are submitting the request to.: Department of Defence (DoD) Department of Home Affairs Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) Enter your request using the templates (Examples of the ones I have submitted are below) Replace the PLACE holder fields in the templates if you are using them:

[full name]

[email address]

[date]

Submit your request. You might get a message suggesting you remove your email address – I just ignored this and submitted it anyway.

Templates for Targeted Individuals looking for information under Freedom of Information (FOI)

Here are the templates for each department that I submitted. You can use these as is or as a guide to assist you in your submission:

To the Department of Defence

Title: Access to Documents Relating to Directed Energy/EMF Targeting

Dear Department of Defence, This is a request for access to documents under the Freedom of Information Act 1982. I am seeking access to any and all documents held by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) or associated intelligence agencies that contain information about: The use, testing, or deployment of technologies involving electromagnetic fields (EMF), directed energy weapons (DEWs), microwave auditory effect, or similar methods for surveillance, behaviour modification, or targeted individual operations on Australian soil; Any documents, briefings, internal communications, or reports identifying myself, [full name], as a subject of surveillance, targeted testing, or other activities involving such technologies; Any policies, authorisations, or legal frameworks under which such programs are conducted—particularly if they involve civilians who have not been convicted of any crimes. To assist you in locating relevant documents, I provide the following additional context: The technologies in question may include the use of cell towers, satellites, WiFi infrastructure, and mobile networks. Effects reportedly caused include neurological disruption, sleep interference, headaches, auditory phenomena, and physiological anomalies, all potentially linked to exposure to non-consensual EMF-based targeting. I request that, if any documents fall under exemptions, you provide the reason for exemption and release the remainder of the document with redactions as necessary. I prefer to receive the documents electronically, via this email address: [email address] Thank you for your time and assistance. Please confirm receipt of this request. Yours faithfully,

[full name]

[email address]

[date]

To Department of Home Affairs

Title: Directed Energy (DEW) Technologies and Civilian Targeting

Dear Department of Home Affairs - Freedom of Information Officer, This request is made under the Freedom of Information Act 1982. I am seeking access to any documents held by the Department of Home Affairs, or any of its agencies (including but not limited to the Australian Federal Police, Australian Border Force, and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation), relating to: The use, testing, authorisation, or monitoring of technologies that involve electromagnetic fields (EMF), directed energy weapons (DEWs), microwave auditory effect, or other methods capable of surveillance, behavioural influence, or physical/neurological disruption in Australian civilians; Any documents or correspondence that reference or identify myself, [full name], in relation to: Surveillance, targeting, testing, or non-consensual monitoring involving the above-mentioned technologies;

Any form of program or initiative where individuals are targeted despite having no criminal convictions or pending matters; The legal frameworks, ministerial approvals, or internal policy documents that justify or regulate such programs, if they exist. For clarity, these technologies may operate through cellular networks (e.g., 4G, 5G), satellite links, Wi-Fi networks, or directed EMF transmissions and may result in symptoms such as sleep deprivation, auditory phenomena, headaches, cardiac symptoms, or mobility impairment. If documents are subject to exemption, I request that partial releases be made with redactions, and that the reasons for exemptions be provided. I request to receive the documents electronically via this email: [email address] Thank you for confirming receipt of this request and processing it in accordance with the Act. Yours faithfully,

[full name] 2.00 cm

[email address]

[date]

To Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO)

Title: Directed Energy (DEW) Technologies and Civilian Targeting

Dear Australian Security Intelligence Organisation - FOI Coordinator, This request is made under the Freedom of Information Act 1982. I am requesting access to any administrative documents held by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) relating to: Any general policy documents, authorisations, or administrative frameworks for the use of electromagnetic field (EMF)-based technologies, directed energy weapons (DEWs), or non-consensual surveillance methods affecting Australian civilians; Any internal administrative documents that mention or relate to myself, [full name], in connection with any form of surveillance, investigation, targeting, or inclusion in programs that involve EMF, microwave-based, or similar technological interference; Any complaints, inquiries, or investigations into alleged misuse of directed energy or non-lethal EMF technologies by Australian agencies or private partners acting on behalf of the government. I understand that ASIO is exempt from the FOI Act for intelligence documents under Section 33, but I request that you assess this request in relation to any administrative records that may be disclosable. If full access cannot be granted, I request partial release with redactions and a description of any exemption grounds applied. Please respond to this email address: [email address] Thank you for your time and assistance. Yours faithfully,

[full name]

[email address]

[date]

For other Countries

If you are from a country other than Australia, I recommend getting on ChatGPT and using it to generate the requests for Freedom of Information under the laws and departments for YOUR COUNTRY.

Here is an example of my conversation that I used to do this task. You should be able to draft a specific set of letters for each department in YOUR COUNTRY.

https://chatgpt.com/share/684d0df6-b56c-8011-aeeb-8f1fbd8b1b2f