Many Targets believe that the attacks they are experiencing are simply methods of torture. But I believe that in some cases, the attacks have PRACTICAL APPLICATION. For example, they might be in order to ACTIVATE NANOTECH introduced into the body through consuming something. Or maybe to rupture the lining of the stomach and intestines to allow the particulates to enter the blood stream.

For the last couple of nights I have awoken about 1-2 hours after falling asleep. The chosen torture has been what felt like IRRADIATION of the STOMACH, INTESTINES and KIDNEYS for HOURS.

This got me thinking - had I CONSUMED anything different that might have contributed to the attack.

Surely enough I realised that I had been given some over-the-counter sleeping pills DOXYLAMINE which I had taken for the last 2 nights before going to bed in order to allow me to sleep even with the INCESSANT SQUEAL OF TINNITUS IN MY HEAD that I imagine is my PUNISHMENT for asking my requesting Freedom of Information from ASIO, DoD and Home Affairs in my last article.

The medication in question is as follows:

WAGNER HEALTH DOXYLAMINE doxylamine succinate 25 mg tablet

About 2 to 4 hours after taking these pills I was awoken with with EMF attacks (most likely coming from either cell towers or satellites). I could feel burning on the insides of my stomach and intestinal lining of the Large Intestine. This produced gas and acid reflux which I KNOW was not a result of anything else I had consumed.

I could feel my whole stomach and intestine PULSING as the attacks occurred. I was able to block some of the attacks with layers of objects including a hot water bottle and gel pillows, but it was relentless.

As this occurred the other night too. I have a line of dry skin running down the outside of my right hand index finger (facing the thumb). This is exactly where the MERIDIAN for the large intestine runs to; and so often damage to the large intestine often result in signs being found along this finger, specifically the index finger on the right hand on the OUTSIDE of the finger towards the thumb, which is exactly where it is (see explanation and diagram below).

source: https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/medicine-and-dentistry/large-intestine-meridian [Click for Details]

I felt sharp stabbing pains, pulsing and vibration in my stomach, large intestines, kidneys and urinary tract. These attacks lasted over 3 hours until I couldn't take it any-more and decided to get up and INVESTIGATE if the DOXYLAMINE did indeed contain Graphene Oxide or other nano-particulates.

I crushed half a pill and dissolved it in water, then viewed it under the microscope... SURELY ENOUGH what looked like graphene strands and black specks were visible through out the sample.

I am now in the process of getting a Raman Spectroscopy Analysis conducted for Possible Graphene Oxide Nanoparticle Contamination in the Medication by an official independent laboratory.

I will be sure to let everyone know of the results once the sample comes back.

In the meantime I personally would avoid using any products from the foul company named WAGNER HEALTH as it is very possible all their products have been LACED with these foul NANO-particulates that could potentially be used for tracing, tracking, torture, mind control, poisoning, triggered release of foul payloads and much more.

Stay Safe ! DON'T TRUST THE BIG PHARMA CORPORATIONS. THEY MEAN US HARM AND DEATH!

FYI The entire time I was drafting this email I have been hit with SCREAMING TINNITUS. The foul really don't like people reporting on their POISONING OF THE POPULACE!

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!