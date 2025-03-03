Introduction

I find GANG-STALKING interesting. It is very concerning that people would be SO MISLED, PERVERTED and CALLOUS as to attack citizens in their own homes in their own neighborhood, town or city. But is it really happening the way people think it is?? First of all, lets look at what we are dealing with. Even those who believe they are being Gang-stalked believe it is a Government Organization who is funding this, right?

And what do the Governments want? To MANAGE THE PEOPLE, To CONTROL THE PEOPLE and ultimately to have the people SELF-POLICE.

For this reason they have started attacking people with simple voice weapons such as V2K to induce paranoia and have them JUMPING AT THEIR OWN SHADOWS!

They do this by inducing sounds outside your window at night, creaks in the roof and conversations over the fence! All possible by simply harnessing the VERY REAL technology that allows sending voices into peoples' heads!

I guess another way to ensure that people are “self-governed” without them even realizing, is to herd people into certain opposing belief systems, then they will spend their time ATTACKING EACH OTHER FOR FREE!

Turning Lions into Lionesses

The LGBTI+++ movement, especially the cross dressing and trans movement, I believe has been seeded in certain PROFILES specifically the strong male ACTIVISTS types have been deliberately TARGETED for emasculation. I have even heard male TIs on here talk about this and personally know many male, some even previously straight guys, who started CROSS-DRESSING ALL at around THE SAME TIME! Just before the start of the SCAM-DEMIC!

Look no further than the case of Chelsea Manning for an real-life high-profile example of this process.

But why would the New World Order sympathizers wan to do such a thing? Could our foul establishment have decided that for a subsection of the population, that this was a great way to SUBVERT the populace TO THEIR ADVANTAGE?

Here are the steps:

STEP 1. PREPPING

Seed trans and gay concepts more and more into the populace. Play them on TV. On the radio, in the papers and media articles. Make it seem NORMAL. Make it appear like EVERYONE is doing it. CELEBRATE IT!

STEP 2. THE CONVERSION

You brainwash the STRONG ACTIVIST LEADERS of the populace (This I believe occurred around 12 to 36 months before the pandemic) - the ones MOST LIKELY to cause trouble to start cross-dressing. This uses a combination of V2K brainwashing techniques and by curating the content they see on PORN SITES specifically to LEAD THEM ASTRAY! For those who aren't aware, there is a porn called "SISSY HYPNO PORN" that encourages men to become FEMALE!

It uses similar techniques as used in the MK ULTRA program; self hypnosis techniques and affirmations in order to convince the viewer to FEMINIZE themselves! THIS PORN IS PRESENT on all MAJOR PLATFORMS and APPEARS under STRAIGHT, GAY or TRANS section of these sites!

Already this provides a WIN for the establishment as the men who were previously troublesome activists are too busy SHAVING THEIR LEGS and BUYING PANTIES to be effective as ACTIVISTS!

STEP 3. THE OPPOSITION

You seed UNPOPULAR Ideals into the populace regarding trans and related concepts. Pronouns, Men in Women’s sports, Men in female bathrooms, Drag-time STORY HOUR! We ALREADY KNOW these ideas ARE NOT GOING TO BE POPULAR with the VAST MAJORITY of the population! These cause RESENTMENT and ANGER effectively weaponizing the general populace against these emasculated men!

STEP 4. PROFIT

Sit back and watch your previously STRONG MEN be attacked by the PUBLIC!!

This IS HOW INSIDIOUS these people are. This to me is a more likely move from the PTB than that of risking many people, doing a job like gangs talking, where ANY ONE OF THEM MIGHT WAKE UP, grow a CONSCIENCE then become a whistleblower! WHY WOULD YOU RISK THIS? Also Paying someone MEANS THERE IS A PAPER TRAIL! Why do this when you can effect people's MINDS to achieve the same outcome?

Everyone knows Bryan Kofron for example as the Gang-stalker who “turned whistleblower”.. My question is - WHERE ARE THE REST OF THE EX GANG-STALKING WHISTLE BLOWERS???

If this is really happening in EVERY STATE AND TOWN ACROSS THE ENTIRE WESTERN WORLD AND BEYOND shouldn’t there be a WHOLE LOT MORE whistleblowers by now???

I mean how can you really justify attacking people in their homes - especially when they are not displaying any threatening or criminal activity.. SURELY there would be more people BLOWING THE WHISTLE on this type of FOUL TREATMENT… SO WHERE ARE THEY??

They don't exist...

And even Kofron doesn’t really discuss physical GANGSTALKING (as in street theater, break ins, theft etc.) but more the technical MIND CONTROL side of things. Automated systems able to control whole cities for example!

Let me add another layer to this "illusion" for Targets. As you sleep you might be being seeded with hypnosis - negative affirmations!

"Everyone is out to get you."

"You have been targeted."

"We know who you are and what you are doing"

"Your neighbors are attacking you!"

"When someone looks at you on the street, you know they are part of this."

"Your friends are out to get you"

"Your family is against you"

You get the picture.

These types of affirmations are extremely damaging to a person and if you are suggestible (and most people have trouble withstanding the methods used by the system) your MIND will automatically re-enforce these FALSE NARRATIVES! You will SEE THIS HAPPENING.. And every occurrence will have you JUMPING AT YOUR OWN SHADOW..

Please check out my article on how you can overcome these foul programmings and GET YOUR MIND BACK!

Beating Mind Control by harnessing Subconscious Programming Gecko Pico · Mar 2 Since A.I. mind control technology was inserted in to the heads of nearly every man, woman and child in the world, a trend has been forming in those who are attempting to make sense of the world.



I know what some people might be thinking - this is not happening. Let me assure you, that this IS HAPPENING and is VERY REAL.

This is the nature of the Targeting System... It is 10% EMF and 90% MENTAL! Once you have a voice in a persons head, it really isn't hard to make them DO or BELIEVE ANYTHING. Especially if they are UNAWARE that this is happening.

The Pandemic of the OBLIVIOUS!

How else do you think that the whole populace, after the vaccines, suddenly started reacting almost identically regarding vaccines, mandates, masking and lock-downs??

SENSIBLE, REASONABLE, REBELLIOUS, STRONG and OPEN MINDED people, suddenly turned into the MOST COMPLICIT DRONES I had even seen! They would react to sharing of any valid information regarding the pandemic, vaccines, lock-downs with DISINTEREST, IRRITATION or even ANGER!

They were being BRAINWASHED (I also believe the jab possibly allowed brain modulation to make them MORE prone to suggestion & induce receptive programming states)!

And as time passed their beliefs and urges become MORE & MORE SUBVERTED until those we loved appeared only to be voicing the voice of the establishment!

I could only guess at the types of silent subliminals being pushed into the masses at this time:

"You only trust information from OFFICIAL SOURCES"

"You don't want to talk about vaccines"

"You get irritated when people talk about vaccine injuries"

"You hate conspiracy theorists!"

"You ignore conspiracy theories!"

No wonder we had a whole heap of people complaining of BRAIN FOG (this can be result of the subconscious programming preventing new memories from taking seat in long term memory due to the constant flow of commands they were experiencing)! And when you offered them the suggestion the "it might be a result of the vaccine" they would CHANGE THE SUBJECT or GET ANGRY!

Conclusion

The use of covert weapons that allow voice to be inserted into peoples heads is the BIGGEST RISK the human race has faced for a very long time. This is a battle FOR OUR VERY MINDS and REALITIES!

An UNAWARE populace against a foul establishment armed with covert tools of subversion and mind control - the people didn't stand a chance!



Now we know what we are dealing with, we can at least start to defend ourselves, heal and develop strategies to deal with this foul form of attack.

Indeed THE WORD is VERY STRONG.

But KNOWLEDGE IS POWER and with this awareness - We SHALL OVERCOME!

