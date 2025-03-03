Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Matthew Trevino
Mar 4

This is exactly the conclusion I've come to regarding gangstalking. I think disinformation on the internet is a huge contributing factor to the misconceptions about the true nature of gangstalking. The internet is the first place i began searching for information about the phenomenon which alongside the weaponized narratives you'll find plenty of anecdotal accounts firsthand from those experiencing gangstalking. There's plenty of skepticism and outright denial of the phenomenon, but if one does their due share of research, the conclusion reveals there's undoubtedly something more to this than mere delusional psychosis. It is indeed a mental health issue though along the lines of engineered psychosis which shifts the onus from the individual to that of an institutional basis which carries far more nefarious implications for such "phenomena." This is a huge injustice for not only those subjected to such manipulations, but society as a whole.

Yasmine Nasser-rafi
Mar 3

The mind fog for those implanted with microchips, starts by intrusion of a sound in the ear. And the microchips in left and right ears have a different function. Every time the target has an appointment or is going out to run errands, it's directed to the brain

