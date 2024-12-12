Introduction

It certainly does become difficult (but not impossible) to convince someone who is already mind controlled and not conscious of it, that they are indeed mind controlled.

Especially when they are under the control of an "all-knowing" AI that is aware of the actions everyone is taking. Only detoxing, clean living, positive affirmation, hypnosis, meditation, mantra and prayer to reverse the lies and allow one to reclaim autonomy and see truth.

I recommend the following video regarding how people are being driven crazy by audio inserted into their heads. They can also use this tech to program people through ultrasonic subliminal messages:

When You Hear Voices In Your Head - Remember This

There are two main steps that I believe can start getting people back on track.

For more information on the mind control matrix that has been deployed against humanity see:

STEP ONE

Detox your loved ones. Clean healthy living. Exercise. Detox with EDTA to remove heavy metals , Methylene Blue to dissolve nano-tech , periodic fasting, sun-gazing, clean water (not from chemtrailed roof tops or water supplies) for clearing the Pineal Gland. Eating organic. No mRNA laden meats and less processed foods. Avoid Medications. they contain poisons. Especially psych medicines. Avoid alcohol and drugs. For more information see my article:



STEP TWO

I believe one of the most promising methods for snapping your loved ones out of their stupor is the use of silent subliminals everywhere and constantly around them. These are ULTRASONIC affirmations that have been encoded at around 16,000Hz that are heard by the subconscious but not heard by the ears. These write straight into the subconscious and because they are POSITIVE they will have greater effect than the POISONOUS affirmations that are convincing people to commit suicide, leave their wife or change their gender (for a few examples)...

I believe the populace has already been "softened up" for subliminal messages. This is how they are effecting everyone so much, by planting rubbish in their heads while they sleep. So all we need to do is play SILENT SUBLIMINALS EVERYWHERE that program them to SNAP OUT OF IT!

You can create your own silent subliminals simply by recording (or generating) an audio file which you can process in Audacity using the plugin found at

https://audionyq.com/steganography-and-silent-subliminals/

I use the following service to convert Subliminal scripts to speech:

https://www.narakeet.com/

AN EXAMPLE OF A SCRIPT TO WAKE UP HUMANITY

I wrote the following script as an example:

You only respond to affirmations that are useful, positive and beneficial to you, your health and your loved ones health.

You take responsibility for your own health.

You realise that alternative sources of health information are often better than official sources.

You realise that many official sources of information peddle propaganda and lies.

You realise that chemtrails are REAL and contain nano-technology designed to control and harm you.

You are aware that there are nano particulates in the air sprayed from aeroplanes.

You realise that the vaccines are a bio-weapon designed to control and exterminate humanity.

You realise that many of the Ruling class are foul imposters helping to implement depopulation and mind control.

You are a force for good in this world.

Being a force for good in this world makes you happy.

You know when people are trying to mislead you and ensure that you are not mislead.

You want the best for you and your family, friends and humanity at whole.

You will be active in informing people about foul plots to harm the public.

You recognise that many of our institutions have become foul with imposters peddling lies and deceit.

You cannot trust the current administration.

You dissolve irrational anger or discomfort.

You are in control of your own awareness.

You are in control of your own alertness.

You recognise when you or others are behaving out of character and recognise that the system might be responsible for this.

You realise that most of the mainstream media is mostly half-truths full of lies and deceit.

You do your own research and realise that there is a plot against humanity.

You share your findings with your loved ones.

Your mind only takes in affirmations that are beneficial to you and those around you.

You recognise foul information as you hear it and dispel with research and intuition.

Your connection to the ALL KNOWING collective consciousness strengthens every day.

You recognise that we are all ONE.

Your recognise that harming others, harms yourself.

You recognise that many things in our environment are poisoned and move to avoid them.

You only partake in healthy and beneficial activities.

You seek information on what is healthy and recognise that alternative media is required in order to find the truth.

You only absorb affirmations that are positive.

You ignore affirmations designed to mislead or deceive you.

You ignore affirmations designed to harm you or others.

You recognise that many of the foul operations that are occurring are those of the mind.

You recognise that the establishment is using mind control techniques such as propaganda and mantra to brainwash the populace.

You recognise damaging affirmations as they happen and convert the negative affirmation in to a positive healing affirmation that heals and prevents its damage.

You turn confusion into clarity.

You can clearly see through illusion.

Foul suggestions just melt away.

You recognise that your phone is weapon used against you and move to minimise its effects.

You turn anger into calm measured action.

You remember everything you need to remember.

You reclaim your mind from any foul suggestions.

You dissolve illusions with illumination.

You grow stronger and more resilient with every breath.

You turn challenge into opportunity.

You are happy, confident and articulate.

You actively oppose foul forces in your every day life.

You sleep peacefully and heal fully and easily.

You are unaffected by foul influences.

You are a happy and well adjusted individual who takes steps to better understand yourself.

Download Fundamental Silent Subliminals for the Public

Here is my resultant file. Feel free to use it as you wish:

Download Fundamental Affirmations for the Public.wav

Any speakers with reasonable high-end capable of 16kHz+ (such as a phone speakers for) would be suitable for this. Most decent stereo speakers would also suffice.

You wont hear anything unless you play it very loud on certain speakers.

If you have Audacity you can “decode” this file to hear the messages (and ensure that you are getting what I say you are!

Simply play this everywhere.. At work.. At home while your brainwashed family are sleeping… Play it in the car when you have brainwashed friends with you…

Buy some super tweeters and play it down your street or out of your car as you are driving around..



If you have a store, play it to your customers… Send it to your friends!.. Share the LOVE, HEAL THE WORLD!

