Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yolisa's avatar
Yolisa
Dec 13, 2024

Right on, this is exactly what is needed along with other actions but blocking their mind control subliminals is the key.

I listen to them all day. That’s why the predators attacked my speakers so I can’t hear anything🤡🥸 They really hate it & I can feel it.

I strongly believe this would have a major affect on the general population. I play frequencies that I can set manually & I also used to create my own. Once you learn which frequencies affect which organs or pain…that’s a game changer❤️

Check out a few by: My favourite is Dr Virtual 7. He makes frequencies specifically for TIs. Jason Stephenson, Altona777 also makes Evil Eye frequency blockers… & there are countless affirmations, mantras and meditations to support.

My frequencies seem to disrupt theirs and that has been quite major. I play them whenever I feel a -ve vibe in the atmosphere!to counter it.

I think that’s why they started spraying us like crazy with nanos from Chemtrails.

I also sungaze & meditate with my crystals and listen to music.

Give thanx I am eating very well and in a totally different environment full of incredible natural beauty & quality food. Aesthetics are everything along with our sanity & peace🌺

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Gecko Pico and others
OD's avatar
OD
Mar 16

Beautifully written !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gecko Pico
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gecko Pico
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture