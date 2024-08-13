DISCLAIMER

This article has pulled together information from many sources. We are in the midst of a new frontier where information can change very quickly. It’s also worth noting that if we are truly in a war with what would be considered very large interests with a lot of power and ability to change things at a whim, that certain products previously seen as useful might become contaminated or manipulated in someway. In addition to this there are also people out there looking to take advantage of any trends that might form in regards to certain product lines. This can result in quality and purity issues introduced as a result of cutting corners or not verifying the supply chain. For this reason I always recommend that people DO THEIR OWN RESEARCH and make their own decisions especially when it comes to matters of health! Any information I share is NOT MEDICAL ADVICE and my advice would be to spend the time researching and verifying to the best of your ability. When sourcing various compounds consider the source you are getting it from. Is it an independent source? Can they vouch for the purity of what they are providing. Are they trustworthy? Can you find any others who can vouch for their products?

Introduction

Nano tech has become a real part of our day to day lives to the point that it is difficult to avoid. One of the primary sources these days is the air as these particulates are being sprayed from aeroplanes in some regions on a regular basis:

As discussed in my last article, COVID 19 was an excuse to get this technology installed into every human world wide.

I want to stress that I do not have a MAGIC CURE for removing nano tech structures already built in the body. Some of these solutions might over a long period of time contribute to the removal of some smaller built up structures or sensors, but from what I have gathered in my research, I believe that many of those built inside people can be very difficult to remove once they are built due their form and structure which has been designed with resilience in mind.

This tech is being built at a molecular level and therefore can form some of the strongest structures and compounds known to man!

But just because you have this in you doesn't mean that the functionality attained by those actors, who are trespassing inside your very body, can’t be disabled or otherwise incapacitated over time.

Even the best tech devices have weaknesses and these systems are made up of many components each of which offers an opportunity for disablement. Hopefully this is something I will be able to cover in a future article.

In the meantime, our best course of action is to determine how we can prevent further nano-colonisation by avoiding them or making our bodies unsuitable for activation and building within them.

Our bodies are the perfect machines that the technocrats strive to mimic. We have inbuilt mechanisms for dealing with these types of foreign bodies. This is why they decided to bypass these systems by administration of intravenous substances to avoid what is a multilayered system of defence and filtration that the body has for this very reason.

While it is true that much nanotechnology was introduced through this intravenous means, a lot of this technology has been found in those who have never been “jabbed”.

In order to prevent further contamination of these particulates it is essential to learn where are they coming from. for only with this knowledge can we avoid further contamination.

Sources (Where do they come from?)

Vaccines – Some batches of SARS-COV2 “vaccines” have been found to contain contaminants not found in other vaccines including nano particulates made of Graphene Oxide. Graphene Oxide is magnetic only when it is below a certain temperature. This is why you can find people online that demonstrate that magnets would stick to their arm immediately after the “jab”. Once the contents reaches body temperature, the graphene is no longer magnetic. Processed foods and drinks - Nano Particulates have been found in both Coca-cola and Pepsi for example. There is no way to tell which products are good and which are not without looking for yourself. I strongly recommend buying a microscope that connects to your computer or with a built in screen from electrical stores or online. They range in price from as little as $80 to thousands of dollars depending on the quality and capability. Anything with at least 100x is enough to see this tech.. But I would recommend 200x as a minimum and 400x as a preference. Chem Trails – Mainstream media tells us they are “contrails” or condensation that come from the back of many planes these day.. These are more often “Chemtrails” that get sprayed over populated areas and are often carried by old passenger planes without passengers. You can tell the difference between con trails and chemtrails by if they persist after spraying and if they are are “switched on” and off during their flight. Most contrails will dissipate within minutes of being created. Chem trails do not do this.. They tend to stick around and are often spread through electromagnetic frequencies resulting in patterns that look like ripples. Chem trails tend to spread and cover the sky over 30 minutes to an hour and can appear light or dark depending on the payload. Some chem trails are used for other purposes such as Climate Control otherwise known as Geoengineering. See my posts on this topic below: Nanotechnology found in CHEMTRAILS in RURAL AUSTRALIA! Gecko Pico · July 26, 2024 Read full story What's that falling from the sky!? Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's nanoparticles! Gecko Pico · August 3, 2024 Read full story Water - this depends on your water source. A simple microscopy of your water supply can verify if this is an issue for you… Unwashed vegetables and fruit Some Meats that have been “treated” or they eat from fields that have been sprayed with contaminant. I have even heard (pardon the pun) that some cattle have been infected and pass the nano on to their offspring genetically from birth! Other people - People who have had high doses of these medication CAN "shed" nano particulates. Avoid being in close contact with people who have been recently treated with any new vaccines that might shed from their skin, through coughing or sneezing or other body fluids. This “discharge” comes out through the skin and fluids and can rest on the floor looking like lint or dust and be swept in the air and inhaled or absorbed through the skin. Dental anaesthetics - 90% of dental anaesthetics used to numb your gums contain nano particulates that have been shown to build nano structures in-vitro (petridish). For more details see the following video:

Maria Zeee & Dr. Ana Mihalcea: Graphene Confirmed In Dental Anaesthetics By University of Colorado Surfaces - Due to the heavy spraying present in some areas, these particulates might be present on outdoor surfaces, the ground, outdoor furniture or play equipment. Clothes - if you hang your clothes outside to dry they might pick up nano-particulates. Again this is due to spraying from planes.

How do they get into our bodies?

Eating, drinking, inhaling, injecting.. absorbing into our skin! Anything we consume or that touches or enters the body.

How do you avoid them/minimise their harm?

While it is impossible to completely avoid them without relocating to isolated areas and growing your own fruit and veggies and raising your own animals there are some things you can do to minimise your exposure

Avoid new vaccines. Most of these are poison anyways and are not required. Our bodies know how to handle many ailments and generate natural immunity anyway. Most vaccines these days have been modified to include stuff like heavy metals, like mercury and other forever chems that do not easily leave the system and effect anything from fertility to mental health. Some even effect the ability to activate the pineal gland preventing you from attaining deep meditative states. Avoid modern medications as much as you can - Look at natural alternatives. Research this information. Avoid spending too much time outdoors after heavy chem trails have been spread.. Also windy days after heavy "spraying" they will get picked up by the wind, get inhaled and end up in the blood stream. Eat Healthy Fresh Foods! Avoid packaged and processed food and drinks as much as possible. Some of these have been found to be contaminated with these particles. If you need packets try to buy from smaller distributors like from FRESH FOOD MARKETS, ASIAN & INDIAN GROCERS instead of supermarkets... Minimise your meat consumption and buy only from SMALL LOCAL BUTCHERS local butchers. Ask them if they have mRNA in their meats and tell them that you will only buy if they DO NOT have mRNA. Buy your Fruit and Veggies from small local or roadside FRUIT & VEGGIE SUPPLIERS and WASH everything! Even peeling is a good idea to avoid stuff that has been sprayed. Choose your water source. You either need a REALLY GOOD filter if you are using TOWN WATER or you can buy the best CASK WATER from the supermarket - Purea 10 litre for about $10. Avoid rain water if it has come off a roof in an area where they paint lines in the sky. You can tell if they are painting lines as the lines don't disappear - they spread out over 30 mins to 2 hours and often eventually create a haze over the entire area! This tech is nano scale in it’s raw form and will pass through all but thee very best filters. Heat, Magnetism, electrical current and Electromagnetic Frequencies (EMFs) cause it to build… Due to it being heat activated, boiling water will causes it to build. Letting it sit and cool before filtering it will result in pretty clean water. By boiling it many of the fine particles join together and form structures that are big enough to get caught in even average filter. Vitamins - Try to get all your vitamins from vitamin rich foods then fall back on supplements if needed; Quercetin is a powerful anti-oxidant and assists in removing free radicals from your system. Vitamin C - Citrus , Oranges, Mandarins, Lemons, Limes, Grapefruit. Berries, Green Tea. Adding supplements is also an idea but avoid artificial sweeteners like Sucralose which are bad for absorption of nutrients. Having 2000mg to 4000mg per day is a good idea, but if you are having good fruits and other anti oxidants you can reduce this. Vitamin D and K - You can get Vitamin D from the SUN! But If it is winter or you are low (most people are) - you can get a combined D and K tablet - Make sure it has K as well as D as it helps your BONES absorb the calcium otherwise the calcium doesn't get into your bones and can harded your arteries! You can also get K from leafy greens Avoid/minimise refined sugars - Try using Honey in your coffee instead of sugar for example.. Avoid sweets as many of these might contain contaminants. In addition sugars raise acidity in the body which is ideal for bots to build. A little known fact is that acidity is akin to voltage. Some researchers have found that certain nano-particulates become more active in response to Electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs). EMF is akin to energy sent through the air. This can potentially provide the energy these particulates require to operate. While it isn’t an option for everyone, staying out of high power EMFs such as WiFi 5g and 4g will have a dulling effect on this technology. This coupled with a cleansing regime over a period of days, weeks and months could result in a much more effective cleanse.

How do you remove them?

I don't pretend to know how to totally remove these elements but there are a number of things that can be done to help prevent new structures from being built.