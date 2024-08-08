"The individual is handicapped by coming face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists. The American mind simply has not come to a realization of the evil which has been introduced into our midst." J. Edgar Hoover

Introduction

The following is one of two stories.. Either it’s a little story about how your government worked with the Deep State to trick, deceive or otherwise fool you into voluntarily installing high-tech nanosensors into yourself and your children.

Or it’s a story about how a persistent treacherous cartel poisoned your surroundings and used other slight of hand tactics to have you consume enough nanotech to install these high-tech nanosensors in your body without consent.

In both cases big players with the help of your Government have been instrumental in lying to you and your family for the purposes of installing privacy invading sensors and mind altering technology without your knowledge or consent!

This information has been kept from the public as the technology, a biotech weapon, has been developed by the US Department of Defence (DOD) in conjunction with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), National Institute of Health (NIH), and DARPA over years. Other big interests and stakeholders include Big Pharma, Big Tech (Google, Microsoft, Meta/Facebook, Netflix, Intel...), Governments and the media (to name a few, as the heads of many large organisations in the US, Australia and abroad are also complicit).

This is the reason why the military was instrumental in the management of the “vaccine” roll out in all Western Nations.

Building your Brain Back Better

You see the SARS-COV2 (eventually named COVID 19) virus was deployed for one reason. To give the public a believable reason to be injected with what they thought was a vaccine. these so called "vaccines" were not vaccines at all. They contained the vile nano-tech required to implant humanity with the nanosensors throughout the body and brain making the recipient traceable, trackable and hackable 24/7 from anywhere in the world.

Those who are astute will recall that there was talk early in the roll-out, that they had found the vaccines did not remain in the region of the arm as they had advised but rather permeated throughout the entire body even passing through the Blood Brain Barrier (BBB, not to be confused with build back better]) which was a necessary requirement in order to install the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) they had planned all along! Note that articles were released on reputable news sites regarding this phenomenon. They appear to have disappeared from the web as a whole and instead a slew of rubbish articles suggesting that COVID19 and not the “vaccines” were “maybe” responsible for crossing the BBB. For details and PROOF of this check out the following amazing work by Ana Marie Mihelcia:

The Pfizer shots contain some 40 trillion plus Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs). Each one a fraction of the size of a human cell. The human body only contains roughly 35 trillion cells… So there was enough in there to put one LNP in every cell in the body! Considering the newer polio vaccines induce immunity through the injection of only ~80 dead polio cells it becomes obvious that the method being used was at the very least overkill and at worse treacherous.

And this is how the BCI worked. When the injection was received the LNPs, many times smaller than our blood cells or the synapses in the brain, permeated throughout the entire body, penetrating cells not unlike the way the Deep State or Illuminati have penetrated the Parliaments, Businesses and agencies around the world (as above, so below). With most of the synapses in the brain now containing a sensor allowing the remote monitoring of brain activity from anywhere in the world, the AI training, enabling the READING of THE MINDS of each infected test subject could begin! It’s no coincidence that we have started to see articles such as: Meta Has an AI That Can Read Your Mind and Draw Your Thoughts.

At the time I thought this seems like an odd thing, surely this must be plain old fashioned GENOCIDE. But it was not so. The deaths were a side-effect of the toxicity and issues with blood clotting in response to the foreign bodies. Or Perhaps the deaths were TARGETED??

The Truth Targeted by Fascists

While it is likely that when it all comes out to the public, it’s capabilities will be understated and it will be said to have been kept from the public for "National Security". Why then do we now have countless targeted individuals (millions) amongst the public throughout the world all reporting the same inhumane 24/7 surveillance, real-time tracking and harassment through AI-driven, remote, mind control technologies coupled with energy weapons? Why are the majority of those targeted unvaccinated or considered “dissenting”?

It seems the real reason looks more likely to be due to the fact that they have deployed this foul tech against the Innocent Civilians considered dissenting using them as experimental guinea pigs in order to further their agenda of World Domination! They obviously aim to eventually remove dissenters completely from the community! The new age appears to be blatant fascism! And one thing that fascists hate, is the TRUTH!

“The CIA and FBI are behind most, if not all terrorism,” Ted Gunderson, former FBI Chief Director

This is why the people were coerced into the jab. This is why every man, woman and child were threatened with joblessness or lack of education. This is why the cries of the public regarding excess deaths have not been heard! This why there is an ever louder call for censorship and a system to tie all your internet activity to you. This is why the rights of the people are being replaced with “PRIVILEGES” for those who “toe the line”. This is why the same players created the energy crisis. This is why they induced massive government spending around the globe resulting in massive inflation aka theft from the public while lining their pockets with laundered dollars from investments in the war machine fighting wars the public never asked for! AND this is why the development of freedom-crushing Central Bank Digital Currencies (CDBCs) have been a priority of all western cultures worldwide.

Cheated populace weaponised against themselves!

This also explains the brain fog and "long COVID" symptoms that people experienced. It explains the illogical and overbearing evangelistic enthusiasm exhibited by a proportion of the population regarding having to take the jab or be treated as a second class citizen even in the face of glaringly obvious facts and figures showing that it made no sense for many cohorts of the populace even with the skewed data, redefinition of what it meant to be “vaccinated” and illogical two week waiting period before a person having an adverse reaction would be marked down as “vaccinated” resulting in all adverse reactions and deaths within the first 2 weeks being recorded as unvaccinated with COVID!

It also explains the disinterest, aversion and even aggression exhibited by those who had taken the jab who were now confronted with REAL data showing just how dangerous and ineffective it really was.

These people all together stopped looking for answers to questions pertaining to their health and even their children's health.

Does this seem like the actions of a person coerced? Wouldn’t a coerced person, more likely, be bitter about being forced to do something they didn't want to do? Instead these people, who were told NO JAB NO JOB, went into battle on the side forcing them to take a substance designed to take away their privacy and discernment!

I see only one explanation for this, given newly found information regarding the content and capabilities inherent in the shots - these people were BRAINWASHED!

And I don't mean replacing every 25th frame of a video with a still delivering a message to “Drink Coca-Cola” (which by the way has been found to contain self-building nano-particulates). Their very brains were made susceptible to being swayed and altered by a specific messages and attitude to the medication that was pushed – the same medication that made them able to be easily brainwashed like this in the first place.

The thing they should have been fighting to avoid was the thing that made them accept it without question. Some of them became fighters on the side of that which took their minds in the first place. And to this day many still remain stuck in a mindset that will not allow them to see the truth.

Truth is met with disinterest or hostility...

How absolutely DIABOLICAL. To get the people you have wronged to become defenders of your cause.

Children were forced to have the deceptive, nano-tech-filled, vaccine-substitute jab just to go to school!

And WHY?

Foul Plot for World Domination Unfolds

In order to answer this you first need to accept that there is an element of our ruling class that wants nothing more than TOTAL WORLD CONTROL, a New World Order (NWO). This isn’t a new thing and is in plain view for those who spend the time to look.

But what does this look like? What is meant by a NWO? This is the name given to a vision popularised amongst the ruling class; communist sympathisers, neo-fuedalists, technocrats and Marxists alike! A vision of the ruling class holding all the power and wealth while the vast majority are ruled over like obedient serfs. According to Jesse Walker, author of The United States of Paranoia the term was introduced in the debate over the League of Nations after the first World War. According to Walker:

“The idea of a one-world government [...] appears, in a thinly-veiled form, in Wells' 1933 book The Open Conspiracy: Blue Prints For a World Revolution [...], which encouraged a "mental sanitation process" to erase nationalistic ideals from people's consciousness so they can accept their new roles as "world citizen[s]."” — Jesse Walker

In fact, it was the same year, 1933 when the renown Illuminati insignia the famed “Eye of Providence” first appeared on the US one-dollar bill, the “all-seeing” eye at the top of the Pyramid lending credence to the foul surveillance state we now find ourselves under. The words written under the pyramid “Novus Ordo Seclorum” which is Latin for “New Order of the Ages” or NEW WORLD ORDER!

This gives you an idea of how long these people have been waiting and working towards this ends.

But how does one achieve such a dystopian vision? Surely you can’t just take everything from everyone and expect them to “Have nothing and be Happy!” can you? Well while most people got hung up on “have nothing” part of the ominous message delivered by World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab, they failed to realise the implications of the later half. How exactly did they intend for people to be happy having nothing?

Subvert and be Served?

Well while these ruling class may be massively NARCISSISTIC, they are not totally delusional. And they also leave very little to chance. They knew that in order to obtain total control, they would need a way to subdue the population. There are many ways to do this and I would suggest that nearly ALL of them have been deployed against the populace worldwide to this ends!

For years media propaganda, chemical sedation though highly fluoridated water supplies, an increase in mentally subduing medication such as opiates and anti-depressants, swamping the populace with a slew of easily accessible movies, mind-numbing TV series, unlimited music, porn, sex and violence, deliberate emasculation of the populace, labelling strong masculine traits as “toxic” and so on has been the agenda delivered to weaken and mislead the masses!

But the most disturbing of these is that of Mind Control… But how do you control a persons mind?

The ability to control ones minds is not a new thing. Psychologists and neuroscientists have been working towards this ends for decades. And while it is not a surprise to see articles outlining the horrors of MK ULTRA these articles serve to present a feeling like this was something that was “done in the past” and could never be happening today. Unfortunately this is not the case. The research on how to control the minds of the masses never ceased.

In fact by the early 2000’s advances in Neuroscience, Nano Technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data and Wireless technologies had converged leading to a place where it is possible to monitor, track, trace and manipulate not just someone in a lab wearing a cap covered in electrodes, or even someone with Elon Musk’s “Neurolink” implants. No! No bulky invasive implant is required to achieve full mind reading and control of a persons thoughts, feelings, emotions and even dreams. All the technology required to implement this is here now and has been for years. It is now very likely a part of each and every one of us! Even the unvaccinated!

We all have nano sensors in our brains. Put there through vaccines, shed from the vaccinated, in our food and drinks, dental anaesthetics and sprayed on us like bugs via chemtrails.

This means that most of the population of the world’s brains are now open books allowing mind reading and mind control by the self-proclaimed “elite” ruling class from hell led by deep state actors.

Hackable Animals

The implications are truly terrifying. While you were worrying about China using TikToK to profile your kids, their very thoughts were being read directly by the rouge deep state funded by your tax dollars! What you say, what you think and even what you see are no longer your own – they are privy to the deep state. Yuval Noah Harari meant it when he said:

“Humans are now hackable animals. You know the whole idea that humans have [...] this soul or spirit and they have free will and [they think]: "...nobody knows what's happening inside me so whatever I choose whether in the election or whether in the supermarket this is my free will" That's over! Free will; that's over! Today we have the technology to hack human beings on a massive scale. I mean everything is being digitalized, everything is being monitored. In this time of crisis you have to "follow the science". It's often said that you should never allow a good crisis to go to waste because a crisis is an opportunity to also do good reforms that in normal times people would NEVER AGREE TO, but in a CRISIS you see we have no chance so [...] let's do it - SURVEILLANCE! People could look back in 100 years and identify the coronavirus epidemic as the moment when a new regime of surveillance took over especially surveillance under the skin! Which I think is maybe the most important development of the 21st century, is this ability to HACK HUMAN BEINGS. To go under the skin [and] collect biometric data analyze it and understand people better than they understand themselves. This I believe is maybe the most important event of the 21st century by hacking organisms elites may gain the power to re-engineer the future of life itself! Because once you can hack something you can usually also engineer it. Natural selection is replaced by "intelligent design" the era of inorganic life is now beginning in the coming decades AI and biotechnology will give us god-like abilities to re-engineer life and even to create completely new life forms we are about to enter a new era of inorganic life shaped by "intelligent design" our "intelligent design".” — Yuval Noah Harari adviser to WEF Founder Klaus Schwab

This could only have happened through our governments co operation, the top echelon of the Defence Departments, Intelligence agencies, and those who consort with WHO, WEF, UN and others making up the foul alphabet soup.

They are responsible for these traitorous, tyrannous crimes against humanity. Those people being targeted by this technology are the canary in the coal mine! Many are being used by the all knowing AI driving this system every day… They are weaponized to create inconvenience for those targeted. People can be harnessed to this ends en masse allowing an entire room to become hostile towards a single target. These people being used are none the wiser and just appear to be “having a moment”…

But those who are targeted find themselves in a hostile world, finding suddenly that their friends, family and strangers have been turned against them in a vile act using innocent players like pawns in a unholy charade! All this on top of being shocked awake every night after barely an hours sleep by heavy electromagnetic attacks and abuse sent over the air directly to the thier skull. Headaches and sharp pains being induced throughout the body leaving the target exhausted and weary due to the relentless attacks from which there is no escape.

Children are being perverted! Suicide is being implanted in the consciousness of innocent civilians. Drivers are being made to loose focus on the roads turning our roads into dangerous places to be and already we are seeing the result of this system which holds eugenics as a guiding principal.

Energy weapons can brainwash, produce Schizophrenic-like symptoms (hearing voices), depression, bi-polar like symptoms, cancer and even heart attacks! They can brainwash through inaudible messages sent directly to the subconscious during sleep or even while awake!

This is why we are now seeing an up-tick on all of these conditions. The figures speak for themselves.

This truly is, an ACT of WAR!

Please search your MIND and SOUL and REALISE that your MINDSPACE is no longer your own.

It is now SHARED with another insidious entity controlled by those whose GOAL is none other than WORLD DOMINATION.

Stay strong. STRENGTHEN your morals! Keep your head and shirk the TEMPTATIONS.

TREASURE your loved ones. Fight the GOOD fight. HONOUR the noble and acknowledge the BRAVE!

For the principals of FREEDOM and DEMOCRACY are AT STAKE!

