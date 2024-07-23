DISCLAIMER

This article contains various procedures that are NOT HEALTH ADVICE and do not constitute HEALTH ADVICE or RECOMMENDATIONS by the Author. Furthermore any information given in the article is simply an opinion based on the authors interpretation of information and their personal experience. I implore you to always DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH, after all it’s the LACK of this sentiment that has landed us in what could be considered the LARGEST FASCIST TAKEOVER THE WORLD HAS EVEN SEEN!

Introduction

I remember a time as a child entertaining what the future might look like. TV Programs like “Beyond 2000” would explain new technology that was set to enable humanity to achieve wondrous things!

I envisioned a time where we would enter a “Golden Era” being able to use it to see the unseen and develop new senses allowing us to HELP people in new and amazing ways. Seeing into vast worlds, travel to far places and see the world through the eyes of another. Well the reality is not what I envisaged. With much of the technology being horded in the hands of the RULING CLASS, who have decided to install these capabilities into the masses for their own PURPOSES we instead are on the verge of irreparable DYSTOPIA!

They have DELIBERATELY AUGMENTED THE PUBLIC WITHOUT THEIR KNOWLEDGE FOR THEIR OWN VILE PURPOSES. YOU ARE A NODE ON THE NETWORK KNOW AFFECTIONATELY AS THE INTERNET OF THINGS!

A little background

Many people dismiss the idea that the recent COVID 19 pandemic was orchestrated. They have trouble grasping the reason why our leaders would possibly do such a thing and believe that they are genuine and act independently on behalf of the people…

I understand their doubt of the idea of a New World Order. For most the idea that corruption and collusion could occur in such a vast number of influential players involved is just too difficult to conceive. The level of deceit and tyranny is too grand for most honest minds to grasp.

In order to understand what happened here, one must suspend their disbelief just for a moment. Not only can I show you that what happened here was in fact an actual conspiracy targeting everyday people from around the world, but I can prove to you the reason they did this and SHOW you that YOU have been affected possibly PERMANENTLY by their actions..

What possible reason could all of these actors, Our Leaders, the private corporations, big tech, the media, famous figures (and the list goes on) have for such treacherous actions!? Sure, some of those involved and indeed instrumental in achieving the outcome may have not have been privy to what I will tell you, but many of them will have been and for reasons other than money.

You see COVID-19 WAS developed in a lab. Some speculate that it was released intentionally to reduce the population. Some suggest it was to get people to have the so-called “vaccines” pushed aggressively to ensure every possible MAN, WOMAN AND CHILD to receive the poisonous “jabs” for this same purpose. They didn’t reduce infection or death, In-fact an analysis I did showed deaths being in excess of 12x more in highly vaccinated countries than their lowly jabbed counterparts. Maybe it was just to cause a certain number of deaths over time so as not be too obvious and cause an uprising?

But this doesn’t fully explain the reality either. You can’t deny that every trick in the book was used to trick, tempt and coerce people into receiving at least a couple of jabs, making one wonder… WHY WAS THAT?? And why such a disparity in reactions to the jabs, with some reporting death and disease while others seem fine?

You see the “jabs” were not as they appeared.. The “anti-vaxers” had a reason to be concerned. And so should have you! And while it appears that they may have had some hand in the excess deaths we are still seeing to this day (even though, at least here in Australia this is being covered up by data manipulation), THIS isn’t the full story either.

These “vaccines” were designed from the ground up, to tag, trace and track every man, woman and child, like a microchip in a dog but much worse. Not only tracking is enabled, but the reading of a persons brain activity (i.e. reading peoples minds) and even what they see!

Tracking for the masses

You see these “vaccines” were not only a medical item, they were technology – Nano-technology. I believe that a vast majority of those people who were jabbed (and many of those who weren’t due to other mechanisms of spreading this tech that I will not go into in THIS article) contain nanotechnology in their body RIGHT NOW. Not only is there a way to prove that this is so, but I can show you HOW to check for this with only a few relatively CHEAP items.

So without further ado I will outline the items you need and the processes you can take to determine if you are TRANS-HUMAN!

Test 1. The Eye Test (The Eye of Horus)

Summary

Your pupils are a hole that allow light to pass through to your retinas. Your retinas are not supposed to glow under UV light. If they do glow under UV light, then you have nano tech on your retina. These sensors form part of an entire system that allow an external trespasser to remotely SEE OUT OF YOUR EYES in the same way you can see someone through a web cam on your phone or computer! Think of it like the sensor built into most digital cameras.

This is my eye showing the pupil glowing brightly under UV light. Before recently, the pupils in most humans did not glow under UV light.

The light hits the sensors and that information is sent out of your body IN REAL TIME via the telecommunication and/or wireless communication systems used for mobile phone and WiFi networks but without the need for a mobile phone or computer.

I asked ChatGPT if pupils glow under UV.. This is the response:

I also asked the same thing of Google’s Gemini and Microsoft CoPilot.. As I suspected both of them tried to justify it as being “normal” when it CLEARLY IS NOT. This is NOT surprising to me as BOTH parties are complicit in the Tech driven agenda to have every MAN WOMAN AND CHILD monitored, tracked and traced 24/7. The level of objectivity of each of these AI’s goes :

More information about the “Eye of Horus” can be found at this article by Ana Marie Mihalcea. Please checkout and SHARE Ana’s work for she has been instrumental in helping to wake people up to what is really going on:

Everyone I have tested for this (including myself, close family and friends) has come back positive for this test. To this day I am getting remotely harassed by powerful interests for spreading this information. It is this type of technology that ENABLES this untraceable HARASSMENT AND TORTURE of people globally. Many of them are incorrectly diagnosed as Schizophrenic by a mental health industry fed lies and policy from associated departments of both the private and public sector. Those at the top of these departments ARE COMPLICIT in this Tyranny and HUMAN RIGHTS violations. Is this the type of world you want to raise children in?

So now to see if you have been infected by “Creepy Uncle’s Surveillance Nano-Tech!”

What you will need

An Ultraviolet (UV) Torch or light A dark room with a mirror

Procedure

In a dark room position yourself in front of the mirror Shine the UV light over your eyes taking note of the reflection of light inside the pupil… WARNING: do not use a strong UV source as too much UV can damage your eyes. Your response to the light should be indication enough so use your discernment and keep the light moving across the eye. The process shouldn’t take more than a few seconds If your pupils glow, you very likely have photo receptive nano technology in your retinas. This could possibly facilitate remote users (with appropriate access), to see whatever you are seeing with surprising quality.

Test 2. The Glowing Microdot Test

Summary

Details about this test can be found at Ana Maria Mihelcea’s Substack at:

What you will need

An Ultraviolet (UV) Torch or light A dark room with a mirror

Procedure

In a dark room positions yourself in front of the mirror Shine the UV light over your face paying close attention to your pores around where you nostrils meet your face. If you can see fluorescent orange dots in your pores you have nano tech in your body! These will sometimes be found all over your face depending on your exposure. A magnifying glass might be required in order to see them. Having a hot shower will make it easier to see these dots also as it opens the pores and brings them out of your system..

Test 3. Have a Bath!

Summary

In this test we will be looking for the existence of black filaments which are most likely Graphene Oxide. The condition of these filaments is sometimes referred to as Morgellions. Some believe it to be a parasite… But it is not. It is NANO TECH… The black strings look like hairs or worms… They begin as dust (some know it as DARPA SMART DUST) which can be inhaled, eaten or otherwise consumed.. Our environment is FULL of this. Once they enter the body, they activate and begin to build. This is due to the temperature inside the body.

I had previously suspected that this smart dust would be present everywhere outside due to frequent “fumigation” of the populace from repurposed ex passenger jets flown worldwide for this purpose.



This was confirmed in the following test:

I wasn’t surprised to find this 2020 World patent (WO2020148644A1) - 3d reduced graphene oxide/sio 2 composite for ice nucleation. The patent discusses the use of Graphene Oxide in Cloud Seeding as a catalyst for formation of clouds, ice and snow.

This is most likely a cover for the real reason they are spraying the public with this stuff. Considering perfectly workable, effective and cheap alternatives already exist for this purpose such as common salt.

On a whim I wiped the glass table out the back of my house with a cotton ear bud and then swirled the bud in a shot glass of hot water and took a look under the microscope and was not surprised to find it FULL of this technology. It builds over minutes or hours depending on the specific tech and the conditions. It is being sprayed over our heads all the time! It is on the ground, the grass eaten by sheep and cattle, it is on our clothes it is ATTRACTED via STATIC ATTRACTION to our SKIN where it is then absorbed!

Both graphene oxide and polymer based strands formed in the hot water over the course of about 10 to 20 minutes.

When the “tech jabs” were originally given, some recipients reported that magnets were sticking to the area where it had been injected. This was due to the Graphene oxide present in most of these jabs. The nature of Graphene Oxide is unlike most simple metals in that it is paramagnetic meaning that as its temperature increases its magnetic attraction decreases. This resulted in a cool parlour trick where the recently injected could stick magnets to the injection site before the magnetic properties dissipated due to the acclimatisation of the injected graphene oxide to the body’s temperature.

This test will basically allow your body to excrete some of what you have built up in the skin. It will not remove bots that exist deeper in the body, organs, that may have formed larger resilient structures.

Making this part of a regular routine will help to minimise build up of these building blocks preventing the creation of functional structures used for any number of nefarious monitoring purposes.

What you will need

While not necessary I would recommend getting some EDTA. Take about 1/3 of a teaspoon under the tongue to induce the rapid purging of HEAVY METALS including Graphene or metal based nano particulates.

NOTE: EDTA can react with various medications such as BLOOD THINNERS. Please do your own research and if in doubt seek medical advice from a registered physician before taking this supplement.

Quercetin or other STRONG anti-oxidants taken over months are GREAT for expelling it also. High dose of Vitamin C for example.

Epsom Salts Essential Oils (optional) EDTA Disodium (optional) Anti-oxidants (Quercetin, Vitamin C etc) A hot bath Something to view the resulting tech… Magnifying Glass or Microscope

Procedure

Take your anti-oxidants and or EDTA 30 minutes to an hour before your bath. This will encourage the body to purge what is inside you! Run a HOT bath and add Epsom Salts and essential oils (high tones are great like peppermints, eucalyptus etc. But any that you enjoy are fine)! I recommend running it with HOT water then adding cold until you can cope with getting in… Hop in and enjoy… Try to get yourself mostly submerged and spend at least 30 minutes in there. You can wash while in there and it should causes too much problem with the outcome. Get out and towel off – LEAVE THE WATER IN!! Allow the water to cool…. While this is happening the nano tech that has been purged out of your body will form LONG THIN HAIRLIKE FILAMENTS in the bottom of the tub… Once the water is cool it’s time to go investigating…. With the naked eye you should be able to see long filament like strands forming in the tub. They will rest on the bottom due of the tub due to their weight and continue to grow as they come in contact with other unattached particulates. (see image below). If you have a microscope take a small shot-glass and take a scoop along the bottom of the tub.. Do this gently and take a look under the microscope.. If you don’t have a microscope use a magnifying glass

The long hair like filaments are NANO STRANDS OR NANO TUBES. They are not excreted like this. The nano tech is designed to BUILD and will do this quickly in hot water. They will continue to grow while there is still particles to join the chain.. This is used for many purposes inside the human body including building circuitry and antennas for data transfer.

Other filaments found in a random sample taken in a shot glass (this is what the curve on the right is to give an idea of scale)

In other news

In the middle of editing this article I was informed of the sad and untimely death of another very notable and knowledgeable and respected whistle-blower Dr Robert Duncan who recently died in his apartment at the VERY YOUNG age of 53. An authority of the capabilities of Remote Neural Monitoring (RNM) and MIND CONTROL TECHNOLOGIES having worked on these covert systems for DARPA, the CIA, the Navy, and The Army and written multiple respected books on the topics of MIND CONTROL technologies weaponized against an unsuspecting public. I imagine he was a proverbial thorn in the side of those who have spared no expense (your money) keeping this hidden from he public for DECADES.

Some speculate that his death was the result of Direct Energy Weapons Attacks - which he had reported he was a survivor of at the hands of those Intel State agencies that are entrusted with the protection of our so-called democratic Nations. These types of attacks are facilitated by the embedded Nano tech we are investigating today that allow you to be TARGETED, TORTURED, MONITORED and TORMENTED 24/7 regardless of location.

A MASSIVE OUTPOURING of GRATITUDE and THANKS for his BRAVERY in exposing this technology that OUR LEADERS refuse to acknowledge which facilitating it via the intel wings of the Countries they have sworn to protect.



Watch this great interview for more information on how our so-called DEMOCRACIES have targeted their INNOCENT CIVILIANS for REASONS UNKNOWN.

Harvard Scientist Exposes CIA Mind Control Weapons Still Being Used Today | Len Ber & Robert Duncan

[OR ON RUMBLE HERE]

Some people are BRAVE, OTHER ARE COWARDS. So it goes… REST IN PEACE - ROBERT DUNCAN (53 Years Old) A WARRIOR and a SCHOLAR. RESPECT! I hope you experience a WELL DESERVED REST and PEACE in the AFTER LIFE

Resources

More information about nanobots found in bloods of both vax’d and unvax’d can be found on Ana Maria Mihelcea’s Substack at:

Our next installment will focus on the best ways to reduce and prevent buildup of nano particulates in the system. Please SHARE and SUBSCRIBE to ensure you don’t miss it. PEACE!

