Gangstalking - One man's experience

Andrew Boswell, born on December 29, 1973, in Rochester, Minnesota, passed away in his home on April 2, 2025. He was only 51 years old.

Does he look sick in this video? No I would say he look healthy but rattled. One can only assume the his untimely passing had to do with the stress on body, mind and soul after constant attacks by foul Satanic authorities and their little cult helpers with invisible energy weapons.

People weaponized against people so as to fulfill the foul recipe defined in the Satanic Covenant.

These people are beyond sick and desperately need help.

He leaves behind his 2 kids.



I imagine that no investigation was filed into his death even with the record of all the injustices being here to see now. Shouldn’t testimony like this prompt ACTION? Shouldn’t people be screaming for answers?

RIP Andrew Boswell, I hope you find peace mate!



This video outlines one brave, well-informed man, Andrew Boswell’s account of Gangstalking from 2019. He was harassed and tortured for another 5 years before his passing.



The video covers some well known tactics used by authorities and those working for them especially at the local levels.

How those in the know work amongst who don’t and use lies and deception to conduct what is a highly illegal harassment campaign designed to induce suicide in the target.



How defamation is commonly used to break relationships between the target and their family or associates in order to isolate them from everyone.

How vandalism is also used which if reported will not be taken seriously. How lies are used to allow the harassment it continue within the sheriffs of state police departments.

How civilians are enlisted to help harass these people and even get deals or reward for doing so.

This account show just HOW SICK THESE PEOPLE REALLY ARE.

This is a DISGRACE that should be dealt with as such. The number of human rights violations inherent in this type of program being ran from on high by NSA, CIA, Sheriffs departments all linked to secret societies is truly alarming. Many of them are not only officers but belong to the Freemasonry! This is what often ties them together. Those in this cult also belong to many other fields such as mental health, doctors, lawyers, tradesmen basically all walks of life.

How can this type of program be allowed to run without oversight?

This really shows a need for the hierarchical nature of these organizations to be questioned.

Those who follow orders without understanding what they are involved in become criminals doing the opposite to what they have sworn to do. They are tools in a criminal cartel led by these secret societies that has no boarders but exists as a cancerous growth that has infected these organizations and agencies throughout the world. This is happening on all levels.

Those interested in UPHOLDING THE LAW, should be doing everything they can to ensure that this type of activity is brought to the attention of the applicable people.

Light must be shone on these disgraceful activities by foul Satan worshiping criminals.

This must not be allowed to continue!



Video’s like this are crucial for bringing these foul activities to the attention of the public and of legit law enforcers, politicians, health professionals and families of people going through this same foul unjust treatment.

I encourage people to make their own accounts similar to this outlining your expereiences. Please send these to me to post here so we can create a library of these expereinces that leaves no doubt in people’s minds of what is happeneing!



