Gecko Pico's Special Brew

The New World Order 5G Control Grid

Gecko Pico's avatar
Gecko Pico
Jun 09, 2025
1
6
Another amazing video outlining the control grid that has now been implemented World Wide.

Since this video was created we have seen Elon Musk deploy thousands of weaponized satellites into low orbit, enabling targeting anywhere on the Globe.

If you believe these were put into orbit so you can watch videos of funny cats in rural areas then you would be mistaken. Starlink is a MILITARY OPERATION to deploy hardware into low orbit to ensure the control grid covers pretty much 100% of the earth.

I would recommend the following article from Fritz’s Freud:

Fritz’s Freud
STARLINK: Brainwave Attack
The Schumann Resonance is a low-frequency electromagnetic wave of up to 7.83 Hz that occurs between the Earth's surface and the ionosphere. It is related to the electrical activity in the atmosphere and can affect human behavior, mood, and health…
Read more
a year ago · 115 likes · 37 comments · Fritz Freud

DON’T BE FOOLED BY “THE A.I. DID IT” RUBBISH!

This foul system was designed and deployed by PEOPLE not by a computer! These people need to be held RESPONSIBLE for the CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY that they have committed.

