The New World Order 5G Control Grid

Another amazing video outlining the control grid that has now been implemented World Wide.

Since this video was created we have seen Elon Musk deploy thousands of weaponized satellites into low orbit, enabling targeting anywhere on the Globe.

If you believe these were put into orbit so you can watch videos of funny cats in rural areas then you would be mistaken. Starlink is a MILITARY OPERATION to deploy hardware into low orbit to ensure the control grid covers pretty much 100% of the earth.



I would recommend the following article from Fritz’s Freud:



DON’T BE FOOLED BY “THE A.I. DID IT” RUBBISH!

This foul system was designed and deployed by PEOPLE not by a computer! These people need to be held RESPONSIBLE for the CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY that they have committed.