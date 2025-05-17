An insider talks about the Gangstalker Program out of City Hall in San Jose

Summary

Here is proof that the authorities are using stalkers to provoke and harass selected citizens, victims that are often referred to as Targeted Individuals. The stalkers have often been charged and been on programs and are given deals to wipe their record if they harass the innocent targets (who have often not committed any crime!).

They are led directly by the intelligence services, the police, or indirectly through an organization such as ROCA inc. These stalkers do not know that it is in continuation of a mind control program that they are set to provoke and harass victims. The stalkers have been told lies about their victims, to motivate the stalkers to attack the victims. The stalkers do not know what Hypergame Theory is, they have never heard of Trauma Based Mind Control or Remote Neural Monitoring. The stalkers have been told that they look after the community, and protecting it, by harassing the victims. That the stalkers function as community police. They are paid with cash, gift cards and even get placed in housing for their service to the foul charade.



As an example of how small the world is for this stalker, he don't know that there are other stalking pods in other areas, different areas in the city and outside the city. He is not orientated about the whole operation, from the overlaying mind control to the whole operation scale.

source: https://archive.org/details/gang-stalker

