The following article outlines a process that I have taken based on investigation of my own body relating to removing what appears to be organic crystals in my ears possibly used as nano-resonators to induce Voice to Skull. This is NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! Just because it worked for me, doesn’t mean it will work for you! I share this as a matter of interest as it might be useful for some people. It is up to you to judge how to deal with your own body. I do not recommend anyone harming themselves or doing anything that is going to cause other problems. This is not a HOW TO.. It is simply showing people what I did. How you use this information is your own responsibility!

Introduction

First of all, let me say, I do not pretend to have all the answers on this. The FOUL NWO ESTABLISHMENT uses every trick it has to confuse and mislead us into sometimes stupid acts in the search to clear ourselves of the infernal, incessant chatter of the high-tech assault of Voice to Skull (V2K or Voice of God)!

This aside I have had much success this year in reducing my V2K down to a manageable level. I have done this now 3 times and it always comes back strong eventually. So it’s not a permanent solution.

Before I get into the very physical steps I have taken to reduce this extremely DAMAGING technology, I want to acknowledge that management of being a target of this FOULEST of techs is an exercise that requires fortification and cleansing of Mind, Body and Soul alike!

I have already written extensively about how this tech can effect out minds through hypnotherapy and subliminal messages, even providing a solution for fortifying against these techniques (see article below).

And I must state that I am not completely clear of V2K at this point but I have reduced it to a negligible volume. It’s at a point where I can ignore it. My tinnitus is still a problem though and they appear to be relying on this as the favored form of torture now.

I have heard of one person who claimed to rid themselves of V2K through water fasting alone. Maybe this is a hint as to HOW IT WORKS?

This said I would love to hear of anyone’s experiences related to the removal or reduction of this insidious technology that represents one of the foulest trespasses a person can endure.

Please share your story below!

Removing Resonators from Ears

The following outlines the process I took to break down the two way V2K wet-ware found in my ears

I can confirm that my V2K is produced using some form of what appears to be Crystals that resonate inside the ear, the ear surrounds and behind the ears.

I have found a patch of crystals in a circle about 8mm in diameter located around 10mm above BOTH the left and right ear holes (see Area A in Diagram 1 below). I found these by pressing the skin inside the ear (not the hole but the ear itself) against the head and feeling for any hard bits... Diagram 1 - Nano resonator & actuator location I found that pressing in the area just above the ear hole (inside the fold) felt rough under the skin and like there was something hard under there. The harder I pressed there the more painful it got. The sensation was like there was shards of glass or crystals under the skin that were cutting their way out when I pressed. These tended to run up and down and were narrow like a match stick but thinner. I found that by doing this process in the bathtub after a good soaking, with ears under the water, the skin in the area become soft and I was able to feel the crystals which felt long and thin like shards of glass. With my finger nail I was able to find the ends of these shards and then scratch at them, pushing them through the skin at the other end... This causes bleeding and EXTREME PAIN.. But you have to be cruel to be kind in this scenario! I wasn't able to remove all of the crystals in one go. It took me about a week, even allowing the area to heal again over for a number of days before attempting again (because it's very painful!). I applied Tea tree cream to ensure they did not get infected. These areas will then scab up and you can allow them to heal and then repeat the process if there are any further crystals. It seems these crystals "grow back" somehow. I figure it might be related to something in my DIET, maybe sugars, milk? Maybe it’s something that is self assembling or being EXPRESSED BY MY CELLS.. It is possibly being expressed using the same technique described by the mRNA jabs where certain cells in the body can be enlisted to express certain proteins which could then by utilized as nano-resonators (piezoelectric speakers) or nano-sensors (piezoelectric microphone)

I found another patch of crystals in the inside side of the little flap found immediately in front of the right ear hole (only on the right). It's the flat section that you are touching with your finger tip if you put your finger in your right ear and push towards your face ( SEE Area B of DIAGRAM 1 above ).

I found that the one of these flaps on my right ear is much fatter than the one on the left. This is possibly because it had been modified by the expression of these crystals.

I personally believe that those crystals found on the left and right ear in area A are acting as piezoelectric resonators possibly performing as speakers and the other one found only on the right ear in area B might be a piezoelectric sensor acting as a microphone!.. The one on the right ear on the flap is the perfect place for a microphone to hear everything you are saying! It’s kinda like a self grown HEADSET built in to your head!

How do they get there?

More recently I have been exploring the idea that perhaps our cells are being harnessed to produce these sensors by utilizing a technique called Morphogenesis (see the following amazing work from Telestai Nexus who explains this and more in more detail).



In very simple terms this technique is one that utilizes voltage gradients applied to cells to trick them into creating other cells that would otherwise not naturally exist in the area of the body they are being produced.

I believe the tech required to allow this to occur was present in the jabs (and possibly in dental anesthetics and other contaminated consumables) and if you read between the lines this is how the mRNA technology was described as working for expressing the “spike-protein” (which I think was code for something else entirely). It entered cells and then used a set of instructions to construct what it wants where-ever it wants, using the bodies resources!

This reminds me of the way the fascist New World Order has entered the “Cells” of our Governments and organisations around the World and USED their resources to “express” what they wanted!

But I digress - As Elon Musk said, using this technology “We could turn someone into a butterfly if we wanted to”.

I asked ChatGPT if this was at all possible which it has confirmed. The original discussion was much longer - click below to view it:

My full conversation: https://chatgpt.com/share/684bf5c5-f8a8-8011-9749-488628262d04 [Click to view]

Of course this is not the whole story. You would still need to get a signal to (or from for the microphone) the piezoelectric resonators (or sensor) which could all be done using a technique the IEEE calls Human Body Communication (HBC).

Human Body Communication

Human Body communication allows a signal captured by the body to be sent to another part of the body without any wires or sensors. The body itself can act as an antenna allowing the signal to reach to resonators so long as a signal could reach the body. This explains why while it seems like it is possible to block some tinnitus attacks, the V2K seems to be ALWAYS ON!

source: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x - [click to view]

This tech still requires a relay node, responsible for sending and receiving external signals, similar to the one I spoke about in this article:

This ELF would still be responsible from the communication to and from cell towers or satellites but instead of utilizing the Terahertz SMART DUST for Body Area Network communications, it would utilize the HBC instead - sending the signal through the body not by radio but through conduction.

Conclusion

As you can see there is no shortage of possibilities when it comes to this form of technologies. We are looking at a system that is really MANY SYSTEMS that work together to create what is our own little piece of FASCIST HELL.

This is how they created it with hardly any of those who worked on it realising HOW it was going to be used. They broke it up into many disparate systems. The left hand not knowing what the right hand was doing!

I imagine those who did realize were promptly disposed of. Let’s hope those who helped to create these technologies (most likely good people), didn’t get killed by the establishment if they discovered the reality and are still out there ready to come to our defense when the litigations begin!

And let’s hope those that are responsible for wielding it against innocent civilians, eventually receive the Justice that they deserve.



Peace, Love and STRENGTH - To those WHO deserve it.

Much love to my Targeted, Wrongly and Inhumanely Persecuted Family. May the GREAT SPIRIT BLESS YOU with the STRENGTH and COURAGE of the AGES!

