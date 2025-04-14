Introduction

There has been much speculation regarding how V2K is accomplished. Having observed for many many months the nature of this annoying and intrusive phenomenon of Tinnitus and V2K, I have made many observations that have led me down many paths of speculation. Is it microwave directly to the brain? Brain Modulation? Long Range Acoustic Device?

This article explores one way, that I believe is being used extensively by our "handlers", to produce V2K and perform auditory surveillance. It also give us hints on how to mitigate and potentially eliminate this obtrusive technology.

Assumptions

For the purposes of this article I am assuming that:

Tinnitus and V2K can use the same mechanism as they are both just sound. There are many systems that can be used to induce individually targeted voice and audio. This article only focuses on the SMART DUST based system.

Considerations

The following were the considerations I have used in order to theorize on the architecture used to implement 2 way communication between a handler and a target:

V2K Audio (including Tinnitus) can be captured with standard audio recording equipment, meaning that there is mechanical vibration occurring in or around the target. This invalidates the Frey Effect where Microwave pulses, directly into the brain, result in an Auditory effect. It also invalidates the idea of brain modulation to produce the sound. This has been proven by the work of Lookoutfa Charlie: source: https://rumble.com/v49giac-leave-the-world-behind-elf-audio-analyzed-weaponized-frequency.html V2K appears to be EXTREMELY resilient in that it can reach a target in many varied circumstances including inside a basic Faraday cage, deep under ground and even UNDER WATER (based on hearsay reports)! This invalidates sole use of microwaves MHz or GHz transmission as the mechanism of getting sound to the person. It also invalidates Optical as the carrier or acoustic such as LRAD devices. It hints at Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) or SLF/LF being utilized as it can pass through nearly anything and is very difficult to block. Moving air around your head (like a fan, AC or heater) disrupts/weakens the Tinnitus and V2K meaning that the origin of the sound is likely to sit outside of the person. Sitting in one place and laying down for rest appears to make the sounds get louder. Likewise movement seems to weaken or remove these attacks. This hints at accumulation of the acoustic source being dynamic but not completely dynamic. You can find peace in certain areas (like outside) relatively fixed in it's position or some form of FOCUSING in on the target over time... It also supports the idea that the source of the sound doesn't travel well. The longer you remain in one place the worse it gets. Which again hints at accumulation of something from outside that is causing the sound. The sounds appear to be louder in certain areas. This again hints at something external to you that is more concentrated in these areas. Clearing in, around and behind the ears reduces or can even remove the sounds. This suggests that the acoustic sound is from something on, in or around the ears. Heavy chem-trails increase voice and attacks Cleaning your environment thoroughly, like vacuuming, dusting, and airing areas help mitigate attacks.

The Make up of SMART DUST.

The following outlines the components that make up the system:

Nano-Speakers

These are Nano Acoustic Piezoelectric actuators or Nano-strands. Like a speaker, these strands are able to produce sound near ear via mechanical vibration. These are the nano strands that can be hit with Terahertz Mesh Network waves and can convert the signal into VIBRATION. These strands are EVERYWHERE due to chem-trails and can be seen by simply wiping an ear bud over a surface like a table and looking at it under the microscope! A wet cotton bud, wiped over a surface yields a massive amount of nano-strand/Graphene Oxide fibers - mostly invisible to the naked eye.

Nano-microphones

These are strands that Capture speech and sound via acoustic vibrations. These are just like the Actuators in reverse. Sound makes them generate an electrical charge that can be transmitted via the Terahertz Mesh network.

Terahertz Mesh Network or "The Fog"

These nodes simply send the transmission on the the next in the mesh to move the voice/audio signals back and forth between the nano-strands and the ELF RELAY NODE, They handle routing and local communication. There are HEAPS of them and they can only move a signal a very short distance.. If they get too spread out they mesh network fails cutting the signal.. (which might STOPS or reduce the V2K). Check out this academic article from 2015 outlining this and named CORONA! https://www.researchgate.net/publication/283302295_CORONA_A_Coordinate_and_Routing_system_for_Nanonetworks

Low Frequency Relay Nodes

An in body self assembled or implanted receiver/transmitter that handles receiving/transmitting the ELF radio transmission between the handler and target containing the voice, audio or other commands. It is also responsible for passing the command/audio signal as RF to the Terahertz mesh network for delivery to the speakers. Enables long-range communication, mesh management. I believe the COVID jabs had the materials required to build these nodes.

Bio-signature Locking

Ensures correct person receives/returns communication

Energy Harvesting

Powers dust using ambient EM, heat, or vibration

How it all works!

Explanation including 2 way communication

1. Deploy the DUST : SMART DUST is deployed via CHEMTRAILS

This stuff goes everywhere. In houses, cars, garages, shops and outside. Generally it is deployed on STILL DAYS which gives an even coating over an city or area. Some might be self assembling and will assemble into strands if put in water. Sometimes rain after heavy deployment is used. Then the following day is followed up by WIND to help disperse the strands on the wind to all corners inside buildings, into undercover areas etc. They enter houses through windows, doors and heating or cooling systems.

I have proven the existence of nano particulate in the fallout of chem-trails in the following articles:

2. Syncing : Swarms of SMART DUST automatically pairs with Body Area Network (BAN) based on proximity.

This is ONGOING. As a person moves through the SMART DUST floating in the air, the nodes registers on the persons BODY AREA NETWORK (BAN) forming a "SWARM" or "Fog" network. The parts of the swarm/fog include:

Nano-Speakers - Acoustic Piezoelectric actuators or Nano-strands

Nano-microphones - A Piezoelectric microphone or nano-strand

Terahertz Mesh Network or "The Fog" - these are to transport the signal between the ELF Relay Nodes inside the body to the nano-speakers and nano microphones

Once registered - Audio such as voice (and other radio commands) can now be sent back and forth from the nano-strands via the implanted Relay Node in the persons body. You could have many of these relay nodes.. Common locations could be the collar bone, head, and limbs. When the person gets too far away from the SMART DUST nodes, they are unregistered.

3. Voice is transmitted : ELF signal from outside targets an individual (or group) via encoded RADIO waveform.

The voice sent from the handler is transmitted using pulsed ELF or SLF to a key RELAY NODE implant (possibly already built or inserted) inside the person's head or around the collar bone or elsewhere on the body. This implant includes a bio signature to allow targeted messages and sounds to be sent from a distance to that person only. This message or command is then broadcast (i.e. the voice or tinnitus as a THz radio wave) to the nearest nodes on the terahertz Mesh network.

4. Output : Dust near ear vibrates to produce audio

The terahertz mesh network then repeats the message to the next node in the mesh until it gets to all the nano Nano-Speakers. This is because the THz waves are very high frequency and can only send SHORT distances so many small nodes are required to get the signal from the implant relay nodes to the nano-speaker/nano-fibers.

The fibers are Piezoelectric nano-strands made of Graphene Oxide or Polymers that vibrate causing real mechanical sound. They vibrate stimulating the area in or around the ear in the range of standard auditory perception (e.g., 300 Hz–4 kHz).

5. Input : Person speaks; dust picks up vibration via nano-microphones.

The process is reversed with nano-microphones which work in reverse generating electrical signal from the vibration of sound made by the target.

6. Routing : Terahertz mesh carries the voice through the fog to relay nodes.

This sound wave is then encoded and transmitted back to via the closest nodes in the Terahertz mesh network (the "fog") to the Relay Node.

7. Return Path : Data is backhauled via ELF command relays.

The relay node then transmits the sounds made by the target back to the Handler via ELF..

The Human Antenna

I strongly recommend all of Lookoutfa Charlies work. Check it out!



~~~[ END TRANSMISSION ]~~~

