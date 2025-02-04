Important Books
Conspiracy Against God and Man (1974)
Author: Rev. Clarence Kelly
Description: A study of the beginnings of the Great Conspiracy!
How to Tame a Demon (2014)
Author: Dr Robert Duncan
PROOFS OF A CONSPIRACY AGAINST ALL THE RELIGIONS AND GOVERNMENTS OF EUROPE, FREE MASONS, ILLUMINATI (1798)
Author: Compiled by John Robison
Description: An incredible set of document compiled by John Robison not long after the French Revolution that outlines a grand conspiracy by the Illuminati and certain players within the upper ranks of Freemasonry to overthrow all governments and religions of Europe. Includes writings from William Wyndham
The Radiohead Protocol (2016)
Author: Electric Angel
Description: One of the best books on the topic of V2K. Includes an amazing history on the topic. as well as it’s origins dating back as far as the 1940’s. This is a MUST READ!
Secret Societies and Subversive Movements (2000)
Author: Nesta H. Webster
Description: One of the best books on secret societies ever written. Webster was an historical writer who wrote a number of books on the French Revolution. After World War...
Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars: An Introductory Programming Manual (1954?)
Author: Unknown
Description: It is patently impossible to discuss social engineering or the automation of a society, i.e. the engineering of social automation systems (silent weapons) on a national or worldwide scale without implying extensive objectives of social control and destruction of human life, i.e., slavery and genocide.... But this books tries! That is a quote from the start of this uncovered document! MUST READ!
Targeted Individuals: The Ultimate Solution - the book (2022)
Author: Ben Mintz
Description: Targeted Individuals: The Ultimate Solution (TITUS) is an amazing book related to history, status quo and solutions for Target Individuals.
The Illuminati Formula to Create an Undetectable Total Mind Control Slave (1994)
Author: Fritz Springmeier & Cisco Wheeler
The Kybalion (1908)
Author: Three Initiates
Description: The Kybalion (1908) is a mystical and philosophical work attributed to the “Three Initiates”, exploring Hermetic principles that govern the universe, mind, and reality.
[ File:Letters-To-Authorities-Robert-Authur-Menard(2001).pdf] (2001)
Author: Robert Arthur Menard
Description: Letters to Authorities (2001) Author: Robert Arthur Menard Learn the Truth - Violation Tickets, Appearance Notices, Drivers Licenses, Child Registration, Taxes, Business Licenses and Permits and government authority in general. Includes documents you can serve on the government to secure your rights!