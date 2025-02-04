Important Books

The Kybalion (1908) is a mystical and philosophical work attributed to the "Three Initiates," exploring Hermetic principles that govern the universe, mind, and reality.

Conspiracy Against God and Man (1974) Author: Rev. Clarence Kelly Description: A study of the beginnings of the Great Conspiracy!

PROOFS OF A CONSPIRACY AGAINST ALL THE RELIGIONS AND GOVERNMENTS OF EUROPE, FREE MASONS, ILLUMINATI (1798) Author: Compiled by John Robison Description: An incredible set of document compiled by John Robison not long after the French Revolution that outlines a grand conspiracy by the Illuminati and certain players within the upper ranks of Freemasonry to overthrow all governments and religions of Europe. Includes writings from William Wyndham

The Radiohead Protocol (2016) Author: Electric Angel Description: One of the best books on the topic of V2K. Includes an amazing history on the topic. as well as it’s origins dating back as far as the 1940’s. This is a MUST READ!

Secret Societies and Subversive Movements (2000) Author: Nesta H. Webster Description: One of the best books on secret societies ever written. Webster was an historical writer who wrote a number of books on the French Revolution. After World War...

Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars: An Introductory Programming Manual (1954?) Author: Unknown Description: It is patently impossible to discuss social engineering or the automation of a society, i.e. the engineering of social automation systems (silent weapons) on a national or worldwide scale without implying extensive objectives of social control and destruction of human life, i.e., slavery and genocide.... But this books tries! That is a quote from the start of this uncovered document! MUST READ!

Targeted Individuals: The Ultimate Solution - the book (2022) Author: Ben Mintz Description: Targeted Individuals: The Ultimate Solution (TITUS) is an amazing book related to history, status quo and solutions for Target Individuals.

The Illuminati Formula to Create an Undetectable Total Mind Control Slave (1994) Author: Fritz Springmeier & Cisco Wheeler Description: Find out more...

The Kybalion (1908) Author: Three Initiates Description: The Kybalion (1908) is a mystical and philosophical work attributed to the “Three Initiates”, exploring Hermetic principles that govern the universe, mind, and reality.