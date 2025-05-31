Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Chemtrails
Nanotech
Mind control
Books
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Achieving peace & finding God with invasive V2K - I asked ChatGPT!
It's understanding and response was enlightening!
  
Gecko Pico
7
Let's SCREAM to be SILENCED!
An satirical piece written 2 years ago in May 2023
  
Gecko Pico
1
Is Induced Behavior the "New Normal"?
An exploration of methods being used today by DARPA and Friends to manipulate emotions and behavior
  
Gecko Pico
16
They want us to believe....
To Protect & Justify Themselves
  
Gecko Pico
16
Inside Organized Gangstalking of Innocent Civilians
An insider tells a story about the inner workings of a Gangstalking program operating in the United States.
  
Gecko Pico
7
Things Seen and Unseen The Front Line in the Global War on Humanity
Emanuel Pastreich & David Iorlano discuss the nature of the current world woar
Published on FEAR NO EVIL  
An insider talks about the Gangstalker Program out of City Hall in San Jose
Insight in to the harassment programs ran against innocent civilians using tax payer funded resources under the guise of Community Police
  
Gecko Pico
6
10:01
Gangstalking - One man's experience
One brave man's account of his experience with Gangstalking from those belonging to Secret Society Cults.....
  
Gecko Pico
37
49:44
Exclusive! Targets - Ever wonder what your perpetrators can see??
A short video claiming to be the interface seen by our perps
  
Gecko Pico
16
0:40
Tips for Targets #2 - Overcoming Modulated Energy Attacks with Will and Energy work!
How our minds and wills can reroute forced brain modulation through will and intention
  
Gecko Pico
5
Are you being targeted by the NWO establishment?
Inducing personal and societal crises through subliminal programming.
  
Gecko Pico
20
A Letter to Health Professionals about Surveillance Tech and Truth!
Let's hold our mental health and health professionals accountable for their crimes!
  
Gecko Pico
7
© 2025 Gecko Pico
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture