Gecko Pico's Special Brew
Achieving peace & finding God with invasive V2K - I asked ChatGPT!
It's understanding and response was enlightening!
May 31
Gecko Pico
9
Gecko Pico's Special Brew
7
Let's SCREAM to be SILENCED!
An satirical piece written 2 years ago in May 2023
May 31
Gecko Pico
6
1
Is Induced Behavior the "New Normal"?
An exploration of methods being used today by DARPA and Friends to manipulate emotions and behavior
May 26
Gecko Pico
19
16
They want us to believe....
To Protect & Justify Themselves
May 26
Gecko Pico
12
16
Inside Organized Gangstalking of Innocent Civilians
An insider tells a story about the inner workings of a Gangstalking program operating in the United States.
May 21
Gecko Pico
22
7
Things Seen and Unseen The Front Line in the Global War on Humanity
Emanuel Pastreich & David Iorlano discuss the nature of the current world woar
Published on FEAR NO EVIL
May 18
An insider talks about the Gangstalker Program out of City Hall in San Jose
Insight in to the harassment programs ran against innocent civilians using tax payer funded resources under the guise of Community Police
May 17
Gecko Pico
46
6
10:01
Gangstalking - One man's experience
One brave man's account of his experience with Gangstalking from those belonging to Secret Society Cults.....
May 17
Gecko Pico
55
37
49:44
Exclusive! Targets - Ever wonder what your perpetrators can see??
A short video claiming to be the interface seen by our perps
May 16
Gecko Pico
24
16
0:40
Tips for Targets #2 - Overcoming Modulated Energy Attacks with Will and Energy work!
How our minds and wills can reroute forced brain modulation through will and intention
May 10
Gecko Pico
27
5
Are you being targeted by the NWO establishment?
Inducing personal and societal crises through subliminal programming.
May 7
Gecko Pico
34
20
A Letter to Health Professionals about Surveillance Tech and Truth!
Let's hold our mental health and health professionals accountable for their crimes!
May 6
Gecko Pico
23
7
