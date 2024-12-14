Introduction

As some of you may have gathered, I am a TARGETED INDIVIDUAL. I prefer not to combine my personal experiences with my writing although most of my insights and ideas come from a somewhat scientific process of constantly theorizing, creating a thesis, testing boundaries and observing outcomes of various experiments in order to make clearer what many Targeted Individuals are dealing with 24/7, 7 days a week, 365 days a year!

The technological, mind-prison system that we find ourselves under is certainly a complex and confusing one.

Humanities Plight

Many people struggle for extended periods of time coming to terms with voices in their head, tinnitus, irradiation, headaches, pains, strange occurrences, constant verbal abuse, stress, sleeplessness, questioning their sanity, being isolated, loss of job, loss of friends, loss of family, depression and suicide before they even getting close to realizing what they are truly dealing with.

Some never get to the point of realizing what it is they are dealing with. For some their lives are cut short or they are declared insane and take the devil’s deal of heavy medication. For some, this isn’t a choice but is forced upon them after being made to look insane – even when they are not!

The power these people hold is truly DISGUSTING. And like the ring in Lord of the Rings, should only be wielded by those who have the capability of handling such power without it CORRUPTING THEM.

Many of the tools used by these foul lot should never have existed in the first place… To think of what could be possible with the technology being used boggles the mind. How is it that this technology only exists for foul purposes when it could be so useful if used for good? This is part of the ILLUSION.

Instead we have a situation where this occult knowledge has been hoarded and kept from the public’s eye in order for the Five Eyes (of Mordor) to install a Global surveillance, brainwashing, mind-control, harassment and torture network, spanning the Globe, capable of putting much of the Western World and beyond under its spell.

Everyone is TARGETED

No longer are we TARGETED INDIVIDUALS. We are just CONSCIOUS of it! The entire public has been put under the spell that has been cast by those who have been gunning for WORLD DOMINATION for CENTURIES!

This is how they create situations for many “targeted’ that appear to be Gangstalking but are just control over the masses (especially those close to the target).

This is why many targeted people report their loved ones, family, children, parents and friends turning on them. This is part of the game plan. The amount of FOUL PLANNING that goes into these MIND GAMES is truly remarkable.

I often revel at the amount of money and time that has been put into some of what I would call the most CHILDISH and RIDICULOUS initiatives that have the sole purpose of freaking out, breaking down or making a target appear crazy.

Most targets learn pretty quickly to stay quiet about what they experience or else endure ridicule and disbelief from those closest to them.

THIS IS THE GAME PLAN. To break you down, to make you feel stupid and small, to make you feel alone.

This is no-longer a game played only by “handlers”. These games are now being augmented with assistance from AI. This has brought a slew of technologies that were previously unheard of to the table including the ability to mimic anyones voice with only a small sample provided.. Not doubt the foul data-vaults contain voice snapshots of every man woman and child they can get their hands on.

I have a new mantra that I repeat every day…

THE NATURE OF THE BEAST GETS CLEARER EVERY DAY! and because it’s getting clearer, WE CAN MAKE IT GO AWAY!

And funnily enough – just like I am the AUTHOR of my own bizarre story I find that the nature of this foul SATANIC system truly has become clearer and clearer EVERY DAY.

Not a day goes by where I do not gain further insight in the operations, technical and spiritual workings of what is a foul corrupted and cruel system that has been allowed to be rolled out to all of humanity with only a very small percentage of people being even slightly aware of it.

Summary

We must speak TRUTH to power. We must educate the people. We must SHARE OUR STORIES. We must BAND TOGETHER to oppose those whose actions result in ILLNESS, DEATH and DESTRUCTION of the world and those we love.

TOGETHER WE CAN RID THIS WORLD OF THIS FOUL ONCE AND FOR ALL