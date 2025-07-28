Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Shauna
3d

Bless you for the mountain of work you have done & putting it together so well. I am a living testament to everything you have written so can verify what you write as absolute truth. I’ve witnessed it all & felt the vile evil of it all ( excruciating pain ).

What can l say? But to me & the digging l have done, l think there is technology far more advanced than we realise. When l was young (teens) went out with an exceptionally good looking young man, very clean cut, very well dressed but he didn’t drive or have a car but used public transport to get about. He also was not much of a talker, really didn’t speak much unless spoken to. Well here’s the shock, it’s only been all these years later l now know he was a cyborg, yes a man who looked like most others except his looks were ‘ out of this world’. He is or was a soulless entity! Although the relationship didn’t last very long there are some things you just don’t forget, so when the time came for me to start digging, imagine the shock & disbelief l felt when l realised who or what this ‘person’ was.

There is nothing to be trusted here anymore. It seeming like people gave power to technology long ago & now it’s running this shit show & they feed what they want into people’s minds here. Power in the hands of something deficient is very dangerous indeed.

I was given the truth that l don’t come from this construct & that it is limited, whereas true human beings are not. We, the true do not have any real darkness inherent in us but we exist in a domain that can & has dumbed down the mind into a state of severe unconsciousness, & when that veil of blindness got lifted off me l started to ‘see’ so much clearer than before & can thus now see both sides of the story. And it is horrid.

I’m very thankful for your work & hope my little bit story will help broaden your information to help others . Sincere thanks.

Gwendolyn Jones
3dEdited

Gecko much of what you’re saying in your newsletter is what I live every day. I see it in my family and co-workers. Much of the time, their thoughts are not their own. Your research put things into perspective. About the V2k - I always knew that there had to be something more to it than just beaming thoughts into someone’s head and thereby causing V2k. There has to be a “connector”. I was so intrigued by your article that I went to look for the book. You can’t get the “physical” but it is available electronically. Thank you for helping me to further understand more about V2k.

