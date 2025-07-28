📝 Introduction

A couple of weeks ago a reader shared a link to an amazing book titled "The Radiohead Protocol (Book 3)" published 2016 by investigative journalist Electric Angel as the final follow up to a 3 part series on V2K (Voice to Skull), the first 2 parts were written five years prior in 2011.

A thoroughly well researched historical account of the origins of V2k or Voice to Skull, this amazing book follows the origins of Voice to Skull; a tale shrouded in secrecy, treachery and deceit. It is possibly one of the most significant contributions to the V2K space that I have seen to date - as it shows us how the technology works, where it originated from and also suggests what can be done to remove it.

It's focus on very real examples of how the technology was originally used gives us SO MANY CLUES and UNDERSTANDING of the way it is currently being used today! While the technology has advanced (with the use of newer mechanisms for sending radio etc) it still appears to be based on the original patents, some published more than 60 years ago!

source: https://patents.google.com/patent/US3267931A/en & https://patents.google.com/patent/US2995633A/en (click to view and SHARE THIS INFORMATION WIDELY AS IT IS THE KEY TO BREAKING THIS FOUL THING AND THE WEAPONISATION TO SCHIZOPHRENIA AND PSYCHOSIS!)

Electric Angel's investigative style and ability to clearly share her findings makes it a compelling read. It brings an understanding of how this technology ended up being utilised by our Military and Intel agencies alike and explores the role of the Mental Health industry as a tool to facilitate it's continued use while hiding it from the public eye.

It also shows us how superstition, religion and new age spirituality are a key part of the illusion and how these are used as a mechanism to control, confuse and deceive.

It implicates the U.S. Military, Secret Societies (the Freemasons), CIA, NSA, FBI, The mental health Industry and private interests alike.

🗣️ V2K, The Secondary Hearing System and the it's Application

Electric Angel covers much ground in relation to the V2K system even going into how the system utilises the application of nano-particulates on and in the head to induce the sensation of sound in the target via a secondary hearing system. This pathway of nerve endings specifically the V2 nerve located in the ear, nose and throat system of the target is particularly sensitive to voltage gradients manifesting in the target as the sensation of sound. This theory strongly supports much of what I have found and is why simply cleaning the surface of the skin, blowing your nose and cleaning inside and around the ears is so effective against reducing and sometimes fully removing the sensations of both V2K and Tinnitus.

Furthermore a method for applying the required particulates, namely Remote Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Desposition (R-PECVD), is identified by Angel which gives credence to my supposition that much of what V2k targets are experiencing is a result of the never ending chemical soup being rained down upon us via chemtrails day after day. Indeed the components required to make a person "radio-sensitive", namely polymers, graphene-oxide, piezoelectric particulates and various metal based particulates, are indeed present in the chemtrail fallouts that have been recorded by many independent analysts across the world!

This is consistent with many other content creators idea of the "second-skin" being a polymer based hydro-gel impregnated with Graphene-oxide which makes a person very radio-sensitive. This is further supported by Mellowkat's excellent presentation on "Electronic Textiles":

I have found that after a decent shower or bath that the tinnitus and voice is reduced considerably. I have a number useful tips which can assist in your regular routine. So we know that:

The chemical soup in chem-trails is used to: Adhere radio-sensitive polymers and metal based particulates to your skin, making you more sensitive to EMF (i.e. turn your skin in to an antenna) Adhere piezoelectric sensors and actuators to your skin, in your ears and up your nose in order to give the sensation of hearing in the target as well as providing many mechanisms to electrify, vibrate and heat the skin and being able to use it for sensors to track audio around the target or even the ability to read EEG/brain activity!



Based on this we can use:

Acetone is very effective in breaking down polymers ( FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY!! ). I have found this to be extremely effective for cleaning the scalp, face and neck... This can be done in the shower.. Simply apply and let sit for a moment then scrub the area well (to remove to broken down second skin and trapped particulates) and rinse in hot water and the heat will make it evaporate to nothing ( be careful not to inhale the fumes too much or you might pass out )! Do your whole scalp, face and neck for best results. Be careful not to get it in your eyes!

I have created a spray designed to break up polymers inside the nose and ears. Here are the ingredients I use: 1 Part Eucalyptus Solution (water soluble) 1 Part Hydrogen Peroxide 3% 2 Part Ethanol 2 Part Willard's Water (optional) 14 Parts Distilled/Spring Water

You can use this spray on your skin, in your ears and inhale it up the nose! Cleaning out the nose is very important in clearing your V2k and tinnitus also. For surface skin simply spray and let sit.. Wipe it off before it dries with a cloth (not covered in chemtrail fall out) or paper towel or just rinse it off in the shower with a hot washer.

📻 But, but but... the Frey Effect....

I know there are a few people out there that like to believe that what we are experiencing is nothing but pure Radio or Microwave frequency direct to the inner ear or brain. After all, if this is possible (which it is) why would you complicate it with nano-implants?? The answer is simple, the implants make targeting more effective. The Frey effect requires very directional and targeted EMF in order to be effective. This makes it difficult to hit a target in various circumstances such as while they are moving. It also requires much higher amounts of EMF in order to achieve the same effect. In order to make the EMF less detectable and more effective the nano provides a mechanism for delivery direct to the hearing system of the target with a minimal EMF required, making it less detectable though signal analysis.

To further support this theory, V2K CAN BE RECORDED using a simple audio recorder with a normal microphone. This proves that MECHANICAL VIBRATIONS (most likely piezoelectric nano-resonators) are present in, on or around targets. This rules out a pure Frey effect method.

🔊 Using Audio Frequency to disable/destroy Piezo-electric resonators

As I recently covered in my last article, audio SINE wave set to the right frequency can disrupt or disable these elements in order to provide relief and possibly even remove them completely.

NWO's Weaponised Tinnitus & Resonant Skull Frequency Gecko Pico · Jul 23 As an person who is regularly attacked by the New World Order's Weaponised Tinnitus, I have had to develop methods for coping with this foul and inhuman attack that violates any number of Human Rights. It is not uncommon for me to have to deal with this type of screaming tinnitus attack for more than 24 hours at a time without a break! Read full story

What I didn't mention in this article is that you can identify the exact frequencies these elements are sensitive to by playing a sweep between 2 frequencies and noticing exactly when you feel a sensation in your ears or around the body. Take note of the frequency. This is the RESONANT FREQUENCY. By applying this same frequency (i.e. playing it really loudly facing the speakers directly towards the affected area) regularly to the area affected there is a possibility that it will assist in weakening and eventually removing it.

NOTE: While you might be able to remove these particulates from the body, the current frequency and volume of the crap being pumped into the sky for this purpose means you will be re-exposed. Everyone is exposed. Just because CONSCIOUS TARGETS are the only ones who realise they hear voices, does not mean that others aren't effected. Many are UNCONSCIOUS TARGETS and are covertly programmed using voice during their restful hours.

The following article outlines information related to advances in nano-scale piezoelectric resonators. It's interesting that it mentions that these are made out of aluminium-nitrate, as aluminium is one of the most commonly found materials being found in chemtrail fall out around the world. In fact it tends to be the element with the highest concentration found in the poisonous trails being sprayed every other day in most regions of the world (although I should note that most analyses fail to check for the presence of Graphene Oxide (GO)).

♻️ The Feedback System

What is the feedback system?

The feedback system is a combination of attacks on a target coupled with the ability to read various metrics describing the state of the target in response in order to optimise the attacks.

The basic flow of this system might be something like:

Read the state of the target If the target is upset Attack the target Did the state of the target get worse? If yes then attack them again Did the target get worse? If no then try something else

The feedback system uses sensors in, on or around the body and brain to determine the state of a target, what are they feeling, then uses this to modify attacks on the them. Are they happy, sad, angry, fearful etc. Just by measuring spike potentials in the brain alone is enough for the system to create a living hell for the target.

It should be noted that the ability for these systems to read and effect our spike potentials within the brain have been available since the 70's. Here is an example of one of these:

The new age variant of this feedback system uses Graphene Oxide based Neural Dust (such as DARPA's N3) to read and write to the brain, constantly updating its attacks with the aim to create as much distress within the target as possible. But dust within the brain is not required to make this happen. Indeed nano adhered to the head could provide basic ability to monitor the electrical signals in the brain.





To more fully understand the power of just being able read and write brain spike potentials within a target, see the following chart outlining what can be read and induced or blocked in terms of emotional manipulation and response (paying special attention to the "What Can Be Induced or Blocked" column):

Due to the ability of the system to read and write yours and everyone's brain activity, everything we think (via Remote Neural Monitoring), everything we say, our heart rates etc seemingly impossible feats are made possible by the system. This is due to the ability to read brain activity coupled with the ability to modulate behaviour of both the target and those around the target in real time! This is achieved through the use of an advanced A.I. capable of interpreting brain signals and determining the next best course of attacks upon the victim.

This often fools the target into thinking they are at the whim of some form of all-knowing supernatural force such aliens or demons (and is the reason why those foul and misled cretins who implemented the system think themselves gods). This supernatural line of enquiry is encouraged by our foul Intel and New World Order supporters as it takes accountability away from them and makes targets appear "crazy"! it is not uncommon for targets to believe they are besieged by demons. Verily this is why the treasonous NWO controlled intel agencies USE THIS to make targets appear insane!

This is not MAGIC, DEMONS or INTER-DIMENSIONAL BEINGS! What you are experiencing is Radio Frequency & Nanotech based Neuro-modulation. NEUROSCIENCE coupled with advanced A.I. plain and simple!.

With the tools of Remote Neural Monitoring and Modulation alone, the feedback system has the ability to create some of the most painful experiences a person could endure. They can use this form of manipulation to support any of the following systems:

Personal Feedback - using your own emotions and urges against you - for example addiction, depression, manic, self-loathing, masochism, aggression. Social Feedback - using other peoples emotions, urges and feelings against you - for example inducing mistrust, disinterest, love, hate or envy Technological Feedback - using technology to increase the effects of other occurrences - for example having systems lock you out or share information to mislead or trigger you, keep you distracted, censorship etc.

While not extensively covered (only briefly in parts towards the end of the book), it also explains the feedback mechanisms used, both to one's self termed "self-feedback" and in others around the target in society at large using something termed "social feedback". Verily it is this construct that often leads targets to take their own lives as the world around them is transformed into a place where no-one hears them and everyone is turned against them. Of course the opposite is also possible. Modulating entire crowds, cities, countries or the world into agreeing with what a politician is saying for example. Making everyone who watches a certain video on YouTube or the propaganda on free-to-air Nightly News be rewarded with a dopamine hit (do you notice how those who watch this crap rarely like to miss it? Maybe they are getting in front of the screen for their daily dopamine hit???).

Making certain URL's on the web induce a feeling of distrust - Which is the REAL REASON why they are pushing for people to be identified in order to use the internet! If you know who is viewing a page you can customise their response to the content via modulation while viewing the page to induce trust or mistrust. Google (the foul deep state's shining star) already has all the content of every web-page organised and catalogued. All they need to know is who is viewing each page and when. They already currently know when a page is viewed via DSN lookup & Google Chrome (for those who use it) but do not have an absolute way of determining WHO is viewing the page. Once they know this they will be able to control exactly what is felt AS people view content on the web.

This is why I do not use Google Chrome or Google's DNS servers. I recommend everyone change their browsers and DNS lookup to something other than Google.

🧑🏾♻️ Personal Feedback

This is using the targets own feelings, fears and behviours against them. This might include exacerbating any non-beneficial emotion or action that the target takes. For example:

increasing the dopamine response when eating to encourage unhealthy over-eating.

Increasing dopamine when you use FACEBOOK (or invoking a supportive of distrustful response based on the content of the article being read)

Increasing dopamine when you are alone and reducing it when with others

Increasing dopamine when you take drugs and alcohol to encourage unhealthy addictions.

Over-exaggerating FEARS for a run-away fear response to make you seem manic

Inducing accidents by suppressing risk evaluation to encourage the target to take risks they usually would not partake in.

Induce paranoia to make the target appear crazy.

Suppressing motivation to make the target lazy.

Induce unnatural desire in the target

Induce unnatural guilt in the target

Induce pain in the target

many many more....

As you can see there really is no end to the manipulation that can be done once an effective remote BCI is in place.

🧑🏾‍🤝‍🧑🏻⚙️ Social Feedback/Social Engineering

Social feedback is a concept of the system using the targets thoughts and brain activity to measure their fears, reactions and beliefs, then using that information to manipulate people around the target in order to effect the target in a way would be impossible without the system's intervention.

The level of disgusting foulness associated with this attack can not be overstated. Quiet literally this is overriding people's FREEWILL in order to manipulate a target.

Here are some examples of the use of social feedback or social engineering:

Manipulating a target's family members to make them not trust them

Manipulating a person who the target is talking to to make them disinterested/angry/distrustful

Manipulating a person driving the target to lose focus in order to cause an accident

Suppress empathy in a person that the target is approaching for help

Escalating a disagreement with between a target and associate to induce violence or aggravated response

Induce disgust when the target is with a person they love in order to separate them or induce a break up

Induce love between a target's partner and another person.

A great example of this is having the system trigger people around you to respond angrily to you when you try to talk to them about the FOUL NEW WORLD ORDER or Chemtrails.

Another example of this is when a person you are speaking to uses a TRIGGER WORDS that only you (and your V2k) are aware of. Other examples would be the system suppressing the generation of oxytocin and dopamine in those people who are closest to you in order to induce mistrust and disconnection. To make this matter worse, they could induce the reverse for the same person while they are interacting with someone else in order to induce jealously!

These are highly important concepts to understand as they explain how these technologies have reached a critical mass within our world and how the technology is not only effecting those conscious of it, but is also used to manipulate both technological systems and people around the targets creating the illusion of gangstalking and transforming our realities into something of a living hell.

NOTE: once again I am not saying that gangstalking does not exist. The systems created in order to turn the people against each other are wide and varied. I am suggesting that some of the observations many targets have, can be put down to social manipulation where the so called "perp" is unaware of the role they are playing.

Electric Angels findings very closely mirror my own observations in this respect, as I also believe that many of the experiences targets face are not from people paid to harass, but rather by those whose behaviours are indeed being directly and instantly modulated/modified by the system, which is USING them as tools to harass the target!

As she so astutely outlines, this is a VERY IMPORTANT detail to grasp as it totally changes the way we should look at those around us. If they are not paid thugs, then they are actually VICTIMS of the same foul technology we are. The only difference being, unbeknownst to them, they being used for the system's vile purposes - and often it is WE who are the targets of their subverted actions!

I strongly support this perspective. People should not underestimate the POWER OF SUGGESTION and MODULATION that the system has over those around them! Indeed, since the foul vaccines were distributed, the ability the system has to effect peoples urges, beliefs, feelings and actions has increased by magnitudes. It is possible that nearly EVERY ATTACK that conscious targets experience can be explained by this foul form of manipulation of the very fabric of our social realities!

It is PARAMOUNT that people begin to grasp this concept. This can explain why your friends and family turn against you. This can explain why those around you appear to react in a certain way.

It's all SOCIAL MANIPULATION of people around the target!

Through direct manipulation of people's brain activity and urges, beliefs, feelings and actions through a combo of direct modulation and brainwashing techniques, the system can make certain people react to you how ever it wishes (depending on how much power it has over it's puppets).

It can put words their mouth (you know, the people who continuously use your TRIGGER WORDS). It can make them stare at you. It can make them angry, distracted or disinterested! It can make them run to the toilet when you are trying to talk to them. It can make them do bad things to you.

For those close to the target (such as family and friends) the likelihood of them being directly targeted and brainwashed/modulated is VERY HIGH INDEED. I have personally experienced this phenomenon with my mother and recently deceased grandmother (of 94 years old!) both complaining of pain and pressure in their ears, early in my targeting! This is a sure sign of the application of the K material necessary to place voice, audio and subliminals directly into a persons hearing system.

This is SOCIAL ENGINEERING plain and simple. The act of manipulating those around you so that you FEEL like you are being singled out! And YES you ARE being singled out... BUT it's not always those around you that are complicit in a conspiracy against you. THEY ARE PAWNS in a foul game where your DECOMPOSITION is the aim!

It can also exacerbate the illusion through your brainwashing, to ensure that you believe that everything that is going on around you, is a result of a coordinated attack upon you!

Once again - it is SO IMPORTANT to understand that this is often a person who has NO IDEA of what you are going through..They often don't even know what they are doing to you.. They are so controlled that they do without asking questions. For you to then accuse them of being part of a conspiracy will always end up with you looking crazy!

Do not fall for this. Swallow your pride and get on with your LIFE! The less you notice this stuff THE LESS IT WILL CONTINUE TO HAPPEN TO YOU!

This is FEEDBACK - meaning that the system listens for your worst fears, then moves the world around you so that you encounter the very thing your are scared of!

Stop noticing! And even if you do notice - laugh at it! Because the system will see you had a positive response - it will STOP USING THAT ATTACK!

👼🏻 WHERE IS OUR DEAR ELECTRIC ANGEL???

This is a shout out anyone who might know what happened to our dear Electric Angel?? The last activity I could find I believe was dated some time in 2021. I would dearly love to have a chat with her. But I feel like this will not come to be, as she appears to have dropped off the map.

If anyone has any information regarding this, please post it here below!

✖️ Targeted Justice denounces Radiohead Protocol

It appears that around the same time I came into contact with Radiohead Protocol, those at Targeted Justice were already in the process of denouncing the book on the simple reason that they believe the CIA's Project Moonstruck never existed. To throw out what is a very well researched book full of useful historical facts and that outlines very real uses of this technology in it's infancy is lunacy!

I may not agree with the books findings in totality but that is no reason to throw the baby out with the bath water.

A review denouncing the book by Targeted Justice was recently removed from their Substack. I am hoping that they perhaps had second thoughts about the validity of the title?

❓Where to find the Radiohead Protocol

You can download the PDF for free here at:

https://ia801304.us.archive.org/18/items/radiohead-by-electric-angel/radiohead%20by%20electric%20angel.pdf

📘 The Missing Chapters

I am looking to source Parts One and Two from anywhere I can find them... I managed to find some exerts from Part 1 & 2 in this lightly annotated copy off Noam Grunes CEO of InfinityB.co website (and excellent resource for targets at https://infinityb.co/ti/).

https://infinityb.co/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/V2k-Elucidated-Conquered-by-Electric-Angel.pdf

If anyone knows where I could find these 2 books I would be grateful.

🧾 Conclusion

As you can see, what has befallen the world is no small feat. The people have fallen foul of a technology that has the means to make or break someone. It could induce Nuclear Wars or allow whole populaces to support tyranny and genocide without even realising! I believe they mean to BREAK or KILL MOST PEOPLE.

These genocidal traitors have taken it upon themselves to alter natural order. They see themselves as Gods and speak and act like arrogant school children. Their reign WILL COME TO AN END and the TRUTH will prevail!

In conclusion I would like to thank Electric Angel for her amazing contribution of figuring this all out many years before the tech was rolled out to the general population. Her amazing historical account of the inception of one of the foulest technologies (V2k) to ever be used against humanity deserves much credit. I hope she is still alive and well, but if she isn't, then this is likely testament to the accuracy of her account. Regardless I give thanks for her incredible and detailed work.

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!