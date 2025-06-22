Introduction

Many targets are wrongly ridiculed, discredited and labelled crazy when they share that they are "hearing voices" with family, friends, authorities and even PROFESSIONALS. In some cases they are arrested, committed, misdiagnosed and even forcibly medicated. This can have life long effects on their standing in their communities, social groups, family relationships and the world at large.

The mental health industry has got it coming, as based on the information I am about to share, they will soon be flooded with people demanding that their invalid diagnoses for Psychosis and Schizophrenia based on them "hearing voices" be REVOKED. The industry has been weaponised for decades and the unbelievable number of "crazy murderers" who report to have heard voices telling them to "do it" is testament to this. But what has changed? we are now seeing a growing number of people reporting to hear voices that are well outside of the average age for Schizophrenia to take hold. Schizophrenia is reported to generally appear in late teens and early twenties. Yet today more and more victims of foul technologies are being diagnosed at forty and above.

What I am about to share with you all is not really new information. Lookoutfa Charlie is a favorite for many people "in the know". What he shares is accurate, it is extremely important to understand in order to shatter the misinformation and disinformation relating to the nature of the V2K many are experiencing. He has maintained that what many people who are hearing voices describes as V2K, Voice to skull and Voice of God are not only hearing real voices, but that these voices are mechanical vibrations that can be recorded with a simple recording device!

While I have watched many of Charlie's videos showing his process I have never attempted to capture the foul chatterbox in my own head until now!

In this article I will outline the nature of my V2K, correlate this with real recordings I have taken and discuss the implications this revelation has on our understanding of this technology.

The nature of my V2K

The majority of Conscious Targets experience invasive, debilitating Voice to Skull (V2K) 24/7 from the moment they awaken to the time they go to sleep (and even during sleep but this is usually to induce dreams or program the targets subconscious) . The nature of the voices is varied depending on the type of "chatterbox" you have been assigned.. Many people believe that what they are hearing is actual people.

This assumption of the chatterbox being real is mentalnot surprising as part of the genius of the system is the ability to imitate voices and personalities with the utilization of Artificial Intelligence. This is why you often hear about "crazy" people in the news (often acting out foul actions that have been planted in their subconscious) saying that they hear God, a dead relative or countless other voices in their heads!

Early in your targeting the A.I. will read your beliefs and often move to re-enforce your incorrect assumptions... This is why many targets often incorrectly identify their neighbors early in their targeting (I realize that there are some targets that actually have gang-stalkers living next door, but I don't think it is common).

I am of the view that the majority of targets are experiencing an advanced Large Language Model (LLM) A.I. akin to an Alexa, ChatGPT, Siri or Google chat-bot that has access to the targets full profile, phone records, Gmail, Google data, Farcebook data, intelligence profile, and purchases as well as brain activity, thoughts, visuals and sounds via various surveillance technologies installed in, on or around the target (if you wanna know who is part of the technocratic foul cartel just take a look at who is attending the World Economic Forum meetings at Davos, then add your Government, Government Agencies and Departments and most of the Health and Mental Health Industry) .

These A.I. chat-bots have many capabilities including the ability to imitate people, process complex information, reason and even remember the targets actions.

Some people have a chatter-box that is designed to keep them distracted and demoralized. Others have one that imitates their inner thoughts, using their own voice to trick them into thinking it's an organic thought (which can lead them astray), yet others have many voices constantly interjecting and giving the target directions on absolutely EVERYTHING they do in all interactions 24/7 (like they can see everything the target is doing)! Regardless of the nature of it, it is extremely invasive and debilitating to the person targeted. Just being unable to sit in silence with your own thoughts is something I miss dearly. The psychological torment is beyond comprehension for those who have not experienced it. Life IS NOT THE SAME when you feel like your every move is being watched and judged!

My chatter-box is what you might call "Jerk A.I" as it has only a very limited range of interaction. It is generally 2 characters. A Woman, who sometimes laughs at my jokes, scoffs or insults my unwanted actions or thoughts, let's call her "good cop". And a gruff deep voiced man who generally likes to constantly insult and demean everything I do - i.e. "bad cop"!

Other voices I have heard include my neighbors with ventriloquism (making it sound like it's over the fence or outside my window), family and generated fake sounds to freak me out (like creaks, taps, expanding timbers, footsteps etc) especially early in my targeting.

During entrainment the most prominent sound sounded like the gruff, "bad cop" spitting. I have since learnt that this is a common technique used to further en-train you on to the voices being heard. First they use prominent sounds suck as pops and clicks to get you focused inward on them, then utilize that focus and become more subtle.

Below is an outline of the majority of the interactions I hear from my chatter-box (not exhaustive):



The "voices in my head"

I purchased a cheap generic digital recorder (capable of doing high bit-rate WAV format)..

As Lookoutfa Charlie says - avoid using Android or iOS mobile phones for this task as he believes they actively FILTER out this type of audio (note: this says a lot in itself... It highlights that they are likely complicit in the v2k technology and weaponization! In fact I always noticed that my v2k got stronger when I have my mobile around)...

Once you have a recorder, simply put it close to your head and hit record...

I did this and surely enough Everything I HAD HEARD during the recording was present in the recording.

All I have done to the recording is amplify the "silent" parts to bring out the barely audible sounds that are there but the person next will not hear. Please note, I have not spent ANY TIME attempting to clean up the background noise of this clip at all... Due to this the ability to decern what is being said may be difficult for some. Please try to listen to this on decent speakers or headphones.

The background noise is mostly ambient noise. It also appears to capture a number of bands of frequency that represent the tinnitus I am hearing that is often present.

So what does this mean?

The fact that a NORMAL microphone was able to pick up the voices means that mechanical acoustic vibrations are present. So what does this say about V2K?

This means that the voices you are hearing are delivered using a process that results in mechanical vibration (i.e. sound waves) being produced. This does not mean there is no radio/EMF or other transmission technology component included in this delivery system to get the sound to you. Only that the sounds you are hearing are indeed represented by real MECHANICAL VIBRATION when they the reach you - the target.

Overall the V2K configuration is most likely some form of Long Wave ElectroMagnetic transmission wave, beam - forming technology possibly EMF (coming from any of the following: Satellite, Cell tower, ELF Radio Transmitters, Mobile Phone, Wifi, SMART meters etc) that is being used to send encoded audio to nano device(s) such as nano-resonators in, on or around targets which is emitting an acoustic mechanical vibration enough to be picked up with a normal microphone!

There is a a possibility that the waves are some form of pressure wave inducted using a technology that has been deliberately kept from the public.. Scalar waves might be able to achieve this for example but most writing on this topic tends to view it as speculative.

In any case these transmissions are converted to MECHANICAL waves and they CAN BE RECORDED!

I do not rule out other forms of manipulation including: