Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yolisa's avatar
Yolisa
Feb 11

A very important article outlining how TIs are targeted with these military weapons technology then labelled as schizo to ensure nobody believes them when they try to expose it.

The way they were suddenly pushing “mental health” was a huge red flag🚩 I was based at a university when it started in the 90’s. Then in 2010/11 it went into overdrive.

They made it appear as if mental health was out of genuine commitment to ensuring a healthy population.

It tricked many into suddenly admitting to mental health struggles just for occasional lack of sleep from pulling all-nighters for school assignments.

I witnessed huge populations of students being coerced into having mental health issues that suddenly required chemical treatment like depression, anxiety, stress and more.

We even supported students with these suspicious diagnoses by holding awareness campaigns and offering alternative health programs. We also had protests exposing how vulnerable people, our members, were being targeted and they would share their frightening experiences at CAMH.

With JT’s “Assisted Suicide” program now we really see the real intention behind their blitz on promoting mental health. Scary times but it’s articles like this change the narrative through exposure and education.🪻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mz's avatar
Mz
Dec 11

Really nicely put.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Gecko Pico
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture