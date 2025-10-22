I will begin with a big thanks to Dr Len Ber for his excellent article.

In his article Dr Ber states:

This is exactly why my belief is that what most V2K (Voice to Skull) targets are experiencing IS NOT the Frey Effect or Microwave Auditory Effect.

If it was then you would be able to CLEARLY RECORD a SPIKE in microwave energy using an EMF meter or signal analyzer set to record MAX PEAKS…

I maintain that what MOST people are experiencing as V2K is RADIO SENSITIVE nano-tech (i.e. NANO-ACTUATORS or NANO-RESONATORS) that when hit with a relatively LOW powered pulsed AM Radio signal reverberate creating vibration that is heard as SOUND.

Here is my reasoning.

Exposure to nano, such as chem trails INCREASES the volume of the audio. Cleaning around and inside the ears REDUCES the volume of the audio. When you put your head on the pillow at night, the volume INCREASES due to the elements being contained between inside your ears and the pillow. I have never recorded a spike in EMF above the national standard limits… The suggested amount of power required for such a pulse of 14 MW/m² is millions of times above the EMF Exposure limits of 10 W/m² (In Australia and the US)! I have been able to RECORD V2K with a NORMAL MICROPHONE which is unlikely without mechanical vibration such a Microwave frequencies alone. This WOULD however be possible if the microwave excited nano to produce a mechanical vibration! V2K - I just RECORDED the VOICES IN MY HEAD! Gecko Pico · Jun 22 Many targets are wrongly ridiculed, discredited and labelled crazy when they share that they are "hearing voices" with family, friends, authorities and even PROFESSIONALS. In some cases they are arrested, committed, misdiagnosed and even forcibly medicated. This can have life long effects on their standing in their communities, social groups, family relationships and the world at large. Read full story

Using pulses of microwave energy that are MILLIONS of times above the national limits is NOT WHAT IS HAPPENING!

We all KNOW that TARGETS RARELY experience any activity or attack that isn’t PLAUSIBLY DENIABLE. This idea that they are attacking people 24/7, using a technique that would be clearly readable on a simple EMF meter is ridiculous!

I am not saying it doesn’t happen. I’m saying the vast majority are not being hit with these high powered microwaves. My view, based on my experience and talking with others, is this effect is a result of the exposure to a proliferation of EMF sensitive nano-particulates which many have been exposed to through vaccinations, medications, chemtrails, food, cosmetics etc.

This is in-fact in-line with Electric Angel’s summary in her excellent publication “The Radiohead Protocol” which I covered in another of my articles:

In this excellent 2016 publication, Electric Angel explores a technique that is covered in other more obscure patents (US 3267931 and DE1202834B) issued in the 1950’s and 1960’s in which a dust or vapor is inhaled by the subject which then attaches to the vegas nerve (or V2 nerve) inside the face which acts as a secondary hearing channel for audio carried on radio signals.

For more information on how I have managed to reduce my V2k down to a level that is manageable please check out the following article on the topic:

Another technique for reducing Voice to Skull (V2k)! Gecko Pico · Oct 6 There isn’t a target alive who isn’t constantly searching for ways to reduce or remove their foul V2k. The following outlines 2 products that I have found used combined have yielded great results for greatly reducing V2k. Read full story

PEACE and THANKS for reading!

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!