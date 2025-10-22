V2k is not the "Frey Effect" or "Microwave Auditory Effect"
An opinion piece exploring why I believe that Voice to Skull or Voice of God weapons are NOT the Frey Effect!
I will begin with a big thanks to Dr Len Ber for his excellent article.
In his article Dr Ber states:
This is exactly why my belief is that what most V2K (Voice to Skull) targets are experiencing IS NOT the Frey Effect or Microwave Auditory Effect.
If it was then you would be able to CLEARLY RECORD a SPIKE in microwave energy using an EMF meter or signal analyzer set to record MAX PEAKS…
I maintain that what MOST people are experiencing as V2K is RADIO SENSITIVE nano-tech (i.e. NANO-ACTUATORS or NANO-RESONATORS) that when hit with a relatively LOW powered pulsed AM Radio signal reverberate creating vibration that is heard as SOUND.
Here is my reasoning.
Exposure to nano, such as chem trails INCREASES the volume of the audio.
Cleaning around and inside the ears REDUCES the volume of the audio.
When you put your head on the pillow at night, the volume INCREASES due to the elements being contained between inside your ears and the pillow.
I have never recorded a spike in EMF above the national standard limits…
The suggested amount of power required for such a pulse of 14 MW/m² is millions of times above the EMF Exposure limits of 10 W/m² (In Australia and the US)!
I have been able to RECORD V2K with a NORMAL MICROPHONE which is unlikely without mechanical vibration such a Microwave frequencies alone. This WOULD however be possible if the microwave excited nano to produce a mechanical vibration!
Using pulses of microwave energy that are MILLIONS of times above the national limits is NOT WHAT IS HAPPENING!
We all KNOW that TARGETS RARELY experience any activity or attack that isn’t PLAUSIBLY DENIABLE. This idea that they are attacking people 24/7, using a technique that would be clearly readable on a simple EMF meter is ridiculous!
I am not saying it doesn’t happen. I’m saying the vast majority are not being hit with these high powered microwaves. My view, based on my experience and talking with others, is this effect is a result of the exposure to a proliferation of EMF sensitive nano-particulates which many have been exposed to through vaccinations, medications, chemtrails, food, cosmetics etc.
This is in-fact in-line with Electric Angel’s summary in her excellent publication “The Radiohead Protocol” which I covered in another of my articles:
In this excellent 2016 publication, Electric Angel explores a technique that is covered in other more obscure patents (US 3267931 and DE1202834B) issued in the 1950’s and 1960’s in which a dust or vapor is inhaled by the subject which then attaches to the vegas nerve (or V2 nerve) inside the face which acts as a secondary hearing channel for audio carried on radio signals.
For more information on how I have managed to reduce my V2k down to a level that is manageable please check out the following article on the topic:
PEACE and THANKS for reading!
Thank you, very insightful analysis!
Concerning nano weapon attacks, I'm seeing a pattern with people wearing heavy perfumes who indecently pass by very closely and soon after I respond with early signs of getting ill. I rarely go out as being a home bound wheelchair-user. But when I do, this happens often apart from other target-attacks.
Mostly I'm able to tackle it before getting out of hand with rinsing my ears with H2O2, blow my nose and drinking high dose ginger tea with a dash of cayenne pepper and adding extra curcumin with black pepper in my dishes.
I once read (maybe it was in one of your articles?) that perfume is used to carry rf or artificially pulsed emf) waves extra far..
So therefor I wonder if other TI's can relate..
wow, I didnt finish your article, but I will later. I also had the feeling those sounds are caused by real human and/or regular speakers behind/inside walls and shafts.
Also I had the feeling those sounds coming right from direction of trees, but there was nothing to see, no drones no micro speakers. So your thought with integrated nanotechnology for these audios really make sense. I'm impressed :)