Waves and Strands....

In this recording, I speak about my evolving understanding of the targeting phenomenon, which I now see as a pervasive, AI-driven network. The aim of those who created this is eugenics and to achieve a controlled self-managed society.

I talk about psychological attacks, using subliminal messages, V2K (voice-to-skull), and dream manipulation, planting negative thoughts and making the target appear “crazy”. What if we are targeted because for one reason or another - we wouldn’t assimilate with the silent subliminal messages or cues used to control the others?

I then share practical countermeasures I’ve developed. I demonstrate a Python application for utilizing a Tiny SA signal generator that sweeps across radio frequencies (currently I am using 80 Mhz to 100 MHz and 300 MHz - 1 GHz) to create RF interference, which I’ve found can break persistent pain attacks by disrupting the system’s interference patterns.

You can download and play with this project yourself if you have the ability on Github: https://github.com/davior/rf-noise-gen.

I will be looking to package it in the future for those not so technically minded.

I also recommend my older article on “Beating Mind Control by Harnessing Subconscious Programming,” which involves creating silent, inaudible positive affirmations to protect the subconscious from the system’s negative programming.

Finally, I present my detailed theory on the biological component of the attacks. I explain that the physical sensations I feel are caused by piezoelectric elements—strands of collagen or keratin—grown in the body by a weaponized bacteria. I provide evidence of fibers and biofilms I’ve pulled from my skin, and I describe my treatment protocol using natural antimicrobials like oregano oil and DMSO to break down the biofilms. I also note the difficulty in accessing pharmaceutical-grade DMSO in Australia due to restrictive regulations (this is an issue in many countries).

GET EDUCATED! Check out my latest project NANO.WORLD.ORDER WIKI Nano Tech | Targeting | Directed Energy | Mind Control | Transhumanism and more!

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