This is based on my own observations. It may not be true for everyone — but it is what I have found, and it may change as more information comes to light.

For years I have been reporting on strange microscopic black strands, found in my environment. I have proved them to be magnetically attracted, and found a strong correlation between their presence and the effects I have been experiencing that many other experience (especially those who consider themselves Targeted Individuals).

Long strands, mostly black. Micro in size, some 1mm all the way up to over ten millimeters in length. Not visible to the naked eye, but unmistakable under magnification. Initially I thought these fibers had landed on me — perhaps from chemtrails or environmental fallout. I had swabbed the areas where the vibrations and pulsing were worst, where the burning and crawling sensations concentrated. And there they were. But over time I came to understand: they weren’t landing on me. They were coming out of my skin. Grown. From within.

Every time I felt a sharp burn, crawling or stinging sensation, I’d grab the microscope and point it at the exact spot. Without fail, I would find a fiber — sometimes a nest of them — precisely at the location of the sensation. On occasion I even witnessed actual skin damage: tiny burns, real redness. These protein-based fibers were not deposited on me. Not built by tiny robots. They were produced by my own body.

And every person I’ve asked to check themselves — under the same magnification — has found them too. The only difference is density.

At first this was a mystery. What were they? Why were they there? And why did they react so violently to electromagnetic fields? But as I dug deeper, the fibers began to look less like an isolated contamination and more like the visible output of something much bigger: a programmable biological system that had been smuggled into the cells of millions of people, waiting for a remote command to turn on — or to change what it was making entirely.

I know what you’re thinking. Maybe you didn’t get the Jab? Or maybe you started getting symptoms of remote control or electronic harassment many years before COVID. Don’t worry - I will cover all that later.

For now just know that what you are about to read might just explain all that you have been experiencing in relation to remotely activated crawling, burning and vibrating sensations that keep you up for hours on end and began suddenly without explanation. Maybe you are experiencing V2k or odd rough or raised patches on an area of your skin? Or internal pains or pulsed sensations. All this and more is covered herein.

A Quick Reminder About mRNA

We were told the COVID vaccines would make our cells produce a specific protein — the “spike protein.” That’s how they supposedly trained our immune system. But the technology isn’t limited to spike proteins. mRNA can be engineered to make your cells produce any protein. Collagen. Keratin. Iron-rich fragments. Neurotoxins. Synthetic hormones. Whatever the designer wants.

Now, combine that with something that didn’t make the headlines: mRNA can be made remotely switchable. As I outline in my companion note on programmable mRNA, researchers have already demonstrated that genetic payloads can be placed under the control of electromagnetic fields, voltage gradients, or even light. You can insert a “promoter” sequence that stays dormant until it receives a specific external cue — an RF pulse of a particular frequency, a change in the local electric field, a flash of light delivered via optogenetic tricks, or a temperature spike from magnetic nanoparticles. In other words, you don’t need to inject a new chemical to turn the system on. You can do it wirelessly, from a distance, and you can turn it off the same way.

So let’s put this together. If you could flood a population with programmable mRNA — tucked safely inside lipid nanoparticles, inert until activated — you would have planted silent biofactories inside billions of cells. The mRNA just sits there, doing nothing, invisible to standard tests. Until a signal arrives. Then, at the time and place of the operator’s choosing, cells start pumping out whatever protein the mRNA encodes. The payload could be benign. It could be a piezoelectric fiber network that turns a person into a walking antenna. It could be a lethal toxin. And the operator can switch between different mRNAs in different cells, or different people, with incredible granularity.

That’s not a fringe theory. It’s the logical endpoint of technologies that are already in the scientific literature.

How the Dormant Program Got Inside So Many People

The mRNA blueprint technology did not appear overnight with COVID-19. Its origins stretch back decades, and the delivery systems were already being tested in humans years — sometimes over a decade — before the pandemic.

1961: mRNA is discovered. The concept of using synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce a desired protein first appears in the scientific literature.

1990: Scientists at the University of Wisconsin demonstrate that injecting naked mRNA into mouse muscle can produce a protein. This is the first proof that mRNA can be used as a drug.

2005: Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman publish a landmark paper showing that modifying one of mRNA’s nucleotide building blocks (replacing uridine with pseudouridine) makes the molecule far more stable and less inflammatory, solving the two biggest hurdles that had blocked therapeutic use of mRNA for years.

2010: Moderna is founded specifically to commercialise mRNA medicines. By this point, the underlying science is mature enough to attract hundreds of millions of dollars of venture capital.

2013 : The first clinical trial of an mRNA-based flu vaccine begins in humans, sponsored by CureVac. This proves that LNPs can safely deliver mRNA into living people.

2015 –2017: Multiple mRNA cancer vaccines (e.g., personalised neoantigen vaccines) enter clinical trials. Thousands of people receive experimental mRNA‑LNP formulations, some via repeated dosing. Patients are not told the exact composition of the LNPs they receive.

2018: The FDA approves patisiran (Onpattro), the first-ever LNP-based drug, for hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. It is given by intravenous infusion and delivers siRNA, not mRNA — proving that LNPs can be manufactured at scale and safely used in humans.

Pre‑2020 aerosol and food‑chain research: The literature contains multiple studies on aerosol delivery of mRNA‑LNP vaccines into the lungs and nasal mucosa (e.g., a 2019 paper on nebulised mRNA for influenza). Separately, plant biologists have demonstrated that LNPs can deliver nucleic acids into plant tissues, opening the door to agricultural applications. Food‑grade LNPs are a documented field of research.

So, well before COVID-19, the infrastructure for mass deployment of programmable mRNA was already built: stabilised mRNA molecules, industrial-scale LNP manufacturing, intravenous and inhaled delivery routes, and thousands of unwitting or partially-informed human subjects. The same corporations that developed the COVID shots also control vast pharmaceutical, agricultural, and food‑supply chains. The seeding of a dormant programmable mRNA payload could therefore have happened through multiple vectors — simultaneously and over many years.

Injectable “vaccines” — a one-time installation of stable mRNA constructs, maybe with a DNA‑backup (via viral vectors) to make the modification permanent in some tissues.

Aerosols and chemtrails — continuous atmospheric dispersal that keeps a baseline of fresh mRNA inside the lungs and skin of entire populations.

Contaminated food and drink — meat and dairy from livestock that were themselves dosed; fruits and vegetables coated with spray droplets or embedded in wax treatments; even processed foods and bottled water where lipid nanoparticles survive packaging.

Medications and supplements — if you control the pharma chain, you can lace pills, syrups, and even over‑the‑counter painkillers with the same payload.

The result? Most people on the planet may now be carrying a library of dormant programmable mRNAs inside their cells. They feel fine. Their blood tests look normal. The instructions are silent — waiting.

Activation In the Wild

How do you send a “go” command to a billion bodies at once? You don’t need to fire a gun. You just need the right frequency.

EMF‑sensitive promoters — genetic switches that respond to specific radiofrequency pulses. A cell tower, a military phased‑array radar, or even a satellite (via MIMO beamforming) could bathe a continent in the activating waveform. Only the people whose mRNA carries that exact promoter will respond; everyone else remains a silent carrier.

Voltage‑gradient activation — the body’s own bioelectric fields can be manipulated by external electric fields. If the mRNA is designed to translate only when the cell membrane experiences a certain voltage shift, then a coordinated burst of high‑voltage pulses (think HAARP‑style ionospheric heating or ground‑based ELF transmitters) could turn the whole system on simultaneously.

Light‑based optogenetics — more limited in depth, but incredibly precise. If the mRNA includes a light‑sensitive trigger protein, then a simple laser or even a modified streetlamp frequency could activate skin cells, the retina, or any tissue reachable by fiber‑optic implants. Combined with nanoparticles that up‑convert infrared to visible light, penetration depth increases.

Magnetic nanoparticle thermal switches — if the mRNA is delivered alongside (or codes for) iron‑rich nanoparticles, an alternating magnetic field can heat those particles just enough to trigger a heat‑shock promoter, unlocking the mRNA payload. The heating can be localised — a person‑by‑person remote kill switch.

These aren’t sci‑fi fantasies. Every mechanism I just described has published proof‑of‑concept studies. The only question is whether someone assembled them into a working system and deployed it without telling us.

What This Would Look Like on the Ground

This is the part I need you to really sit with.

Imagine the operators behind this system aren’t just interested in growing fibers in a few unlucky targets. They have the ability to choose which protein gets made, in which person, in which part of their body, and when. They can orchestrate an entire symphony of symptoms across a population, each note custom‑tailored for maximum chaos and deniability.

One day, a thousand people in a city all wake up with sudden liver failure — not from a virus, but because their liver cells were remotely instructed to overexpress a toxic protein that destroys hepatocytes. The next week, in a different region, thousands develop uncontrollable clotting (or, conversely, start bleeding out) because endothelial cells were told to crank out pro‑thrombotic factors. A political dissident finds his personality disintegrating as his hypothalamus is directed to produce synthetic neuropeptides that mimic psychiatric disorders. An entire neighbourhood reports monstrous nightmares and inexplicable rage — driven by hormones produced on command in the adrenal glands.

And it doesn’t have to be the entire body. The MIMO‑style targeting I’ve personally experienced can focus the activation beam on a single organ, a single limb, even a patch of skin. So you could have a scenario where a person’s left arm is producing fibers to track and torture them, while their pancreas is silently shutting down, while their frontal lobe is flooded with a protein that induces extreme paranoia — all controlled by different mRNA sequences in different cells, all triggered by a single distant transmitter. You could literally build a chimera, one body part at a time, with mismatched biology that no doctor would ever be able to diagnose.

Scale this up. The operators could run what looks like a natural epidemic — a wave of “mysterious illnesses” that confounds the medical establishment, strains hospitals, and crushes economies. Or they could use it for selective assassination: a business rival, a whistleblower, or an unwanted journalist simply drops dead from anaphylaxis after their mast cells are ordered to dump histamine. The death is attributed to an allergy, not a targeted remote command.

You could even orchestrate an AI coordinated genocide to killpeoplpe in such a way that no-one would ever notice… Perfect deniability.

The system is flexible, invisible, and leaves no trace of a foreign chemical. By the time a body is autopsied, the proteins have degraded. The mRNA has broken down. There’s nothing to find — unless you know exactly what to look for, and even then, the lag time renders the evidence useless.

Back to the Fibers — The Most Visible Face of the System

In my own case, the activation appears to have been the production of piezoelectric protein fibers — collagen and keratin laced with iron. These fibers react to electromagnetic fields: bending when pulsed, generating electricity when moved. They turned my body into a haptic‑feedback suit that can be read and written from a distance. As I described before, when I shield myself with an EMF blanket, the system takes about thirteen seconds to re‑lock onto my position. That’s not random interference. That’s a targeting algorithm recalculating vectors — exactly like the MIMO beamforming your cell phone uses to stay connected while you’re driving down the highway.

But the fibers are just one possible output. The same mRNA‑delivery and remote‑activation system could just as easily have programmed my cells to produce a neurotoxin instead of keratin. It could have made me asymptomatic while my sweat glands excreted a slow‑acting poison that sickened everyone around me. It could have encoded a prion‑like protein that clogs my brain over the course of a decade, looking exactly like early‑onset dementia. The fibers are horrifying, yes — but they are the least of what this technology can do. They are the warning light on a dashboard, and most people haven’t even noticed it’s flashing.

And here’s the crucial backward compatibility: the MIMO targeting that I feel as pulsing, burning, and vibration — that’s not just a harassing signal. It is the control channel. It reads the electrical activity of the fibers (or other protein‑based sensors) to locate me, assess my physiological state, and then potentially send the next activation command. If the system can make me feel a burning sensation in my leg, it can just as easily beam a different signal to switch on an mRNA sequence in that exact same leg. The reading and the writing are two sides of the same electromagnetic coin.

Transhumanism and the Internet of Bodies

When industry leaders talk about merging humans with machines, they usually paint a sunny picture: enhanced cognition, disease‑free longevity, seamless communication. But what I’m describing is the dark twin of that vision — a transhumanism not of augmentation but of remote control. No consent. No upgrade in quality of life. Just the quiet, biological rewiring of your body into an addressable node on a planetary network.

And that network doesn’t need a chip implant. It doesn’t need a visible antenna. It runs on proteins your own cells are tricked into making, using infrastructure that already blankets the earth — cell towers, satellites, power grids, even the electrical wiring in your walls. The human body becomes a piece of hardware that can be pinged, interrogated, and rewritten. You are no longer just a person. You are a peripheral.

This is the Internet of Bodies — and it is already operational.

And How Do We Fix It?

The treatment pathway depends entirely on which level of the hack has been deployed in you.

If you’re dealing with a permanent DNA modification — via a viral vector or bacterial integration — then your cells are forever reprogrammed. To fix that, you’d need a personalised gene therapy: CRISPR‑based editing to cut out the foreign DNA, delivered only to the affected tissues. That’s a million‑dollar clinical procedure, assuming you even know exactly which gene was inserted and where. For most people, it’s an impossibility.

If the driver is recurrent mRNA exposure, the situation is a little less final but no less brutal. The fibers — or whatever protein is being made — are just the result of instructions your cells keep receiving from the environment. Cut off the supply and, in theory, the output stops. But cutting off the supply means controlling not just the air you breathe, but the food you eat, the water you drink, the medications you take. It means living in a Faraday‑cage home, filtering every molecule, never going outside without a respirator — and even then, you might still be exposed through something as mundane as a sealed bottle of juice from a tainted factory. The real fix isn’t a pill. It’s the dismantling of the entire production and distribution network that keeps the mRNA flowing. That’s a political and industrial revolution, not a trip to the pharmacy.

And if the system also incorporates remotely switchable promoters — the wireless on‑off switches we discussed — then even if you manage to halt new exposures, your existing cells could be re‑activated on a whim. You’d need an “off signal” that you control, or a way to delete the payload from your DNA. Neither is available at a consumer level.

The frustrating truth is that the perpetrators have built a system where the therapy is infinitely harder than the weapon. It took a vaccine campaign to seed the payload. Reversing it would demand a global, coordinated, transparent, and heavily funded medical counter‑offensive — the very opposite of everything we’ve witnessed in the last few years.

The Good News and the Bad News

If the fibers—and the underlying programmable mRNA system—are the true source of what many call Morgellons, then the advice I’ve given about creams, detoxes, supplements, and topical remedies is no solution. Short of rewiring the affected cells, nothing in a pharmacy or doctor’s office will stop your cells from producing what they have been instructed to produce. Worse, many of the products marketed as treatments may themselves be contaminated with the same dormant payloads, compounding the problem.

The good news: mRNA itself does not last long inside a cell. It degrades naturally over a matter of hours to days. Once that particular mRNA molecule is gone, no new protein of that type can be made. If the only thing driving the problem is a batch of lipid‑shelled mRNA that found its way into your cells, then, in theory, cutting off re‑exposure would eventually stop fresh protein production.

But—and this is crucial—remember that the proteins already manufactured by your cells can persist much longer. Structural proteins like keratin and collagen are unusually stable, so the fibers you see may remain long after the mRNA has vanished. The disappearance of the trigger does not instantly undo the damage. Which is why decent bathing and cleansing protocols can be very beneficial - so long as you are not being re-infected.

The bad news: If the hack involves a permanent DNA modification—through a viral vector, reverse transcription, or bacterial integration—then the situation is fundamentally different. Your cells would not just be reading a transient message; they would carry a permanent instruction set encoded in your genome. They would keep producing the foreign protein for their entire lifespan, and that altered blueprint would be passed to every daughter cell. Worse, if the modification occurs in germline cells (eggs or sperm), the change could be inherited by your children, generation after generation.

Given that the transhumanist agenda openly discusses permanent, heritable modifications, and that the technology to achieve them already exists, the more disturbing question isn’t whether they would want to make it permanent, but why we should assume they stopped at a temporary mRNA approach.

So, the hard truth remains: much of the health advice circulating may be useless—or even harmful—because it treats symptoms instead of the root cause. Until we stop the distribution of these programmable payloads and find a way to edit or de‑activate any foreign genetic code inside us, we’re not treating a disease; we’re just distracting ourselves while the hacking continues.

Practical Steps: Reducing Your Exposure and Supporting Recovery

If this model is even partly correct, the question becomes: what can an ordinary person actually do while we wait for the larger fight to be won? The answer isn‘t a miracle cure, but a layered set of habits that reduce the ongoing dose of programmable mRNA, deny the system the raw materials it needs to build proteins, and calm the body’s over‑stimulated signalling. None of these steps alone is a solution — but together they can meaningfully lower your total load and, for many people, significantly reduce symptoms.

1. Food and Drink — Choose What You Ingest

Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) are fragile. Heat, dryness, and sheer time degrade them. This gives you a straightforward rule of thumb: the closer a food is to a fresh‑cooked whole ingredient, the safer it is.

Prioritise whole, single‑ingredient foods you cook yourself: dried beans, lentils, brown rice, oats, potatoes, sweet potatoes, and peeled root vegetables. Rinse grains and legumes thoroughly; boil or pressure‑cook them well.

Choose fresh meat, poultry, or fish from a source you trust, and cook it to a safe internal temperature (≥75 °C). Avoid pre‑marinated, pre‑cooked, and highly processed meat products.

Peel your fruit and vegetables whenever practical — the outer surface is where sprayed coatings, waxes, and residues sit. Wash everything else with a diluted vinegar solution or baking‑soda scrub.

Limit or avoid ready‑to‑eat cold‑chain items: packaged salads, bottled juices, plant milks, yoghurt, ice cream, deli meats, and restaurant takeaway prepared in centralised kitchens. If you do consume them, choose brands with the shortest, most transparent supply chains.

Drink the cleanest water you can obtain. A high‑quality reverse‑osmosis filter, a gravity‑fed ceramic filter, or even simple distillation removes not only contaminants but potential LNP‑sized particles. Glass or stainless‑steel bottles are better than plastic.

Be cautious with supplements. Protein powders, meal‑replacement shakes, and gummy vitamins pass through industrial processing that is hard to audit. If you take supplements, favour single‑ingredient capsules from companies that publish third‑party batch tests.

Small practical swaps — like switching from a bottled smoothie to a handful of raw almonds and a piece of fruit — add up over weeks and months.

2. Air and Environment — Reduce Aerosol Exposure

If mRNA can be dispersed as an aerosol, then the air in your home, workplace, and car becomes a vector.

Run a HEPA air purifier in your bedroom at minimum, and ideally in your main living space. HEPA filters capture particles in the LNP size range. Change the filters regularly.

Keep windows closed on days when persistent contrails or unusual haze is visible overhead. If you live in an area where aerial spraying is reported, a simple indoor air monitor (PM2.5 sensor) can tell you when outdoor air is safer to bring in.

Use a respirator (N95 or better) when you must be outside during high‑exposure conditions — near major roadways, industrial agriculture, or visible spraying events. It‘s not comfortable, but it is a barrier.

Shower and change clothes after being outdoors for extended periods. This removes particles that have settled on skin and fabric before they have a chance to be absorbed or inhaled indoors.

Vacuum with a HEPA‑sealed vacuum cleaner and damp‑dust surfaces rather than dry‑dusting, which re‑suspends particles into the air.

You are not aiming for a sterile bubble; you are simply turning down the volume of what enters your body each day.

3. Personal Care and Household Products

Anything you rub into your skin, spray onto your body, or use to clean your home is a candidate for contamination — especially if it is water‑based and cold‑processed.

Streamline your products. Use the fewest possible items: a simple castile soap, a fragrance‑free moisturiser with a short ingredient list, a basic toothpaste. Fewer products mean fewer unknowns.

Favour oil‑based or balm formulations over watery lotions and toners, since LNPs require an aqueous environment to remain stable.

Switch to natural‑fibre clothing and bedding (cotton, linen, wool) and wash them with a mild, fragrance‑free detergent. Avoid fabric softeners and dryer sheets, which coat fibres with a chemical layer that can trap and re‑release particles.

Check your laundry and cleaning products for long, unpronounceable ingredient lists; if a product‘s formulation is a trade secret, you cannot audit it.

4. Electromagnetic Hygiene — Calm the Control Channel

The article describes EMF not just as a nuisance but as the likely control channel — the signal that reads your body’s fibres and potentially sends new activation commands. Reducing your ambient EMF load may therefore reduce both the sensations and the risk of new instructions being received.

Turn off Wi‑Fi at night. Put your phone in airplane mode and keep it out of the bedroom. A simple battery‑powered alarm clock replaces the phone’s alarm function.

Hardwire your internet. Use Ethernet cables instead of Wi‑Fi for your main computer and streaming devices. If you must use Wi‑Fi, place the router as far from your sleeping and sitting areas as possible.

Avoid carrying your phone directly against your body. Use speaker mode or air‑tube earphones for calls. Do not sleep with a phone under your pillow or on the bedside table.

Create a low‑EMF sleep sanctuary. Unplug electrical devices near the bed. If you suspect wiring in the walls is a source, a simple kill‑switch for the bedroom circuit can be installed by an electrician.

Consider EMF‑shielding fabrics for your bed canopy or blankets, especially if you experience the pulsing, burning, or crawling sensations predominantly at night. As David noted, shielding can interrupt the targeting lock, giving your body periods of genuine rest.

5. Fasting and Autophagy — Starve the Factory

Many people report that their symptoms diminish during extended fasts. The biochemistry supports this.

Time‑restricted eating (e.g., an 8‑hour eating window, 16‑hour daily fast) is a gentle starting point. It lowers insulin, shifts the body toward fat‑burning, and begins to trigger the cellular cleanup process called autophagy.

Longer fasts (24–72 hours, done safely and with medical guidance if needed) more deeply deplete the free amino acid pool that protein synthesis depends on, and strongly up‑regulate autophagy. Many report a noticeable drop in crawling and burning sensations by the second day.

Stay hydrated during fasts with clean water and electrolytes (sodium, potassium, magnesium) to prevent dizziness and cramping.

Break your fast gently with simple, cooked whole foods — not a processed meal that might re‑introduce the very payloads you were trying to clear.

Fasting will not dissolve already‑formed fibres, but it can dramatically slow or halt new production, and the metabolic shift itself often calms the nervous system‘s hyper‑sensitivity to the existing fibres.

6. Gentle Detoxification and Skin Care

While you cannot “detox” your way out of a DNA modification, supporting your body’s natural clearance pathways may reduce the overall burden of foreign proteins and inflammatory by‑products.

Sweat, regularly. A sauna (infrared or traditional), a hot bath with Epsom salts, or even brisk exercise that makes you sweat helps the skin — the body‘s largest elimination organ — expel waste. Follow with a cool rinse and gentle exfoliation with a natural loofah or soft brush.

Dry brushing before showering stimulates lymphatic flow and removes dead skin cells where fibres may be embedded near the surface.

Bentonite clay or activated charcoal baths (used occasionally) may help draw out surface‑level irritants. They are not curative, but many find them soothing for the burning and itching.

Topical magnesium oil or gel applied to the most active areas can sometimes calm the nerve‑endings and reduce the crawling sensation.

Stay regular. Adequate fibre, hydration, and perhaps a probiotic (from a trusted source) keep the gut moving. A sluggish bowel recirculates toxins and adds to the body‘s total inflammatory load.

7. Mindset and Community — You Are Not Alone

Perhaps the most corrosive part of this experience is the gaslighting — being told by doctors, family, and institutions that what you feel isn‘t real.

Document everything. Photograph your skin under magnification, keep a symptom diary, note when and where symptoms flare and what reduces them. Patterns will emerge that guide your personal protocol.

Find your people. Online and in‑person communities of those experiencing the same things are invaluable — not just for emotional support, but for sharing what works. Someone else‘s trial‑and‑error can save you months of suffering.

Protect your mental space. The constant vigilance required to manage exposure is exhausting. Schedule time each day when you deliberately set the worry aside — a walk in nature (with appropriate precautions), music, prayer, a creative hobby. The body heals poorly under chronic stress, and cortisol itself can worsen inflammation.

Remember: you are not crazy. The technology exists. The incentives exist. The patterns are too consistent across too many unrelated people to be mass delusion. Trust your own senses and observations.

No single step on this list will solve the problem. But stacking several of them — clean food and water, cleaner air, fewer EMF assaults, periodic fasting, decent skin care, and a steady mind — can lower the total burden enough for your body to climb out of a state of constant reactive inflammation. It buys you time. It reduces suffering. And it keeps you functional while the larger fight — the exposure, the accountability, the scientific reckoning — plays out.

This is not a prescription; it is a set of experiments. Try what resonates, discard what doesn‘t, and always listen to your own body over any external authority — including me.

I Don’t Have All the Answers

This is what I’ve found, based on my own observations. It may not be true for everyone. It may be incomplete. It may change as I learn more. But I’ve seen the fibers under my own microscope. I’ve felt the targeting, measured the re‑lock time, correlated fiber density with the intensity of the attacks. And I’ve read enough to know that the technology to remotely program human protein expression exists on paper — and that the same entities who told us the vaccine would just express a harmless spike protein are the ones who hold the keys to the entire mRNA supply chain.

If programmable mRNA is already inside a large fraction of the population, then every one of us is carrying a dormant instruction set. A Trojan Horse. Maybe in you it stays silent forever. Maybe in me it got switched on to produce fibers. Maybe tomorrow, a different frequency will target a different group — and suddenly that group will be producing proteins that stop their hearts, alter their minds, or turn them into unwitting bioweapons.

Maybe this is already happening...

Our bodies have been hacked. The fibers are merely the part of the hack I can see. The real crime is the platform itself — the invisible, wireless, re‑writable biological operating system that someone has smuggled into the human race. And until those responsible admit what they’ve done, instead of trying to label anyone who notices as crazy, we are all living at the mercy of a switch we cannot see, controlled by people we cannot identify, for purposes we are never told.

The contamination is ongoing. The hacking continues. And it must be exposed — until it is stopped.

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