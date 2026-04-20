To my viewers,

I wanted to speak directly to you about the reality of the machine we’re all facing. What we go through every day—the constant judgment, the feedback on our thoughts and actions—is largely unseen by the world. This is about about an automated weapon system, a machine (made up of foul actors and AI), designed to violate our deepest privacy and break us down.

This machine monitors our brain processes. It knows our happiness, our sadness, our anger. And it uses that knowledge not to understand, but to attack. It’s an AI given one directive: to dismantle our social circumstances, our emotions, our mental and spiritual well-being at every opportunity.

The hardest part isn’t the attack itself. It’s the veil that prevents those around us from seeing it. They see a person in pain and assume the problem is internal. They can’t hear the constant stream of negative voices that play everywhere, designed to wear us down. This is a cognitive war, and we are on the front lines against a small clique of spiritually bankrupt, powerful individuals who view this as a game.

They have the technology to heal, to uplift humanity. Instead, they use it to surveil, manipulate, and destroy. They fix suicide statistics, pathologize truth-tellers, and use media to plant insidious ideas in the public mind.

We must remember the beautiful things in life. We must stand up, but we must do it from a place of calm strength. Keep yourself clean, healthy, and protected. Our collective sanity and compassion are the very things this machine is designed to eradicate. We must persist.

This is the time we live in—where the sane are labeled crazy, and the wicked are honored. We see it clearly. Stay strong.

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